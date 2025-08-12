Ashley Biden's Surprise Divorce News Might Be Shadier Than The Public Suspects
The relationship between Ashley Biden and her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, has come to an end. Ashley, of course, is the daughter of Joe Biden and Jill Biden. She married Krein in 2012 while her father was vice president. Krein, who is less well-known than his ex, is an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon who practices in Philadelphia. A representative for Ashley confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer that she filed for divorce on August 11. Afterward, there were hints that the untold truth between Ashley and Krein was messier than the public may have suspected.
Wasting no time to seemingly throw shade at her soon-to-be ex, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to make some thinly-veiled statements. Once the divorce papers were submitted, she posted a snap of herself walking in a park with "Freedom" by Beyoncé playing. The former first daughter had more post-break up material to share. She uploaded a quote: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before." For good measure, the "new beginnings means new boundaries" quote was accompanied by the music from Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time." Another quote followed, this time from Bob Marley. "Let your smile change the world but don't let the world change your smile," it read.
After over 13 years of marriage, Ashley was quick to express how she feels about splitting from Krein, which was surprising considering how quiet they had been about their relationship.
How Joe Biden felt about his daughter's marriage
At the time of her June 2012 nuptials, Ashley Biden lived such a lavish life that much of her wedding ceremony was planned for her. Ahead of the event, Dr. Howard Krein spoke about the pending nuptials and what was in store for his bride. "Many elements of the wedding are a surprise to Ashley, and Ashley has kept some elements from me," he told ABC News in a rare interview. Even though he was tasked with more planning than his future wife, he did not appear to wear the pants in the relationship. Krein, whose parents are of Jewish faith, was once asked about doing an interview for a Jewish magazine. "My mother would love it. But I have to check with Ashley," he said, per ABC News.
Their wedding was not overly large, with the reception limited to just friends and family, and it was an emotional event for Joe Biden, as Ashley is his youngest child. "I kept telling Ash, we've got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it," he told People shortly before the big day. "This is the right guy. And he's getting a helluva woman," the one-time president said of his son-in-law.
Judging by her legal filings and freedom-based Instagram Stories, Ashley now doesn't agree that Krein was "the right guy."