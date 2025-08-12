Ashley Biden's Surprise Divorce News Might Be Shadier Than The Public Suspects

The relationship between Ashley Biden and her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, has come to an end. Ashley, of course, is the daughter of Joe Biden and Jill Biden. She married Krein in 2012 while her father was vice president. Krein, who is less well-known than his ex, is an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon who practices in Philadelphia. A representative for Ashley confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer that she filed for divorce on August 11. Afterward, there were hints that the untold truth between Ashley and Krein was messier than the public may have suspected.

Wasting no time to seemingly throw shade at her soon-to-be ex, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to make some thinly-veiled statements. Once the divorce papers were submitted, she posted a snap of herself walking in a park with "Freedom" by Beyoncé playing. The former first daughter had more post-break up material to share. She uploaded a quote: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before." For good measure, the "new beginnings means new boundaries" quote was accompanied by the music from Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time." Another quote followed, this time from Bob Marley. "Let your smile change the world but don't let the world change your smile," it read.

After over 13 years of marriage, Ashley was quick to express how she feels about splitting from Krein, which was surprising considering how quiet they had been about their relationship.