Melania Trump Looks Like A Different Person Sporting Her Natural Hair
Melania Trump's style since Donald Trump became president is very different from how she used to look. Melania, a former model turned first lady of the United States, has consistently fine-tuned her style, slowly moving away from the flashy, trendy aesthetic she flaunted as a fashion model. Speaking specifically of Melania's hair, she's embraced a stately 'do, featuring long, defined layers, usually curled slightly or occasionally placed in a chic updo. The most non-traditional aspect of Melania's hair is her hair color. While most first ladies in recent history opted for a monochromatic mane, Melania has embraced increasingly bold blond highlights that seem to evolve with each passing year.
According to Melania's long-time hairstylist, they both contribute to her overall look. "At times, she will send me inspiration from images she has found that she likes, and I'll take some of the elements and apply them," shared Mordechai Alvow with the Los Angeles Times ahead of Donald Trump's first term. "Many times, I also send her images of fashion and overall looks I like for her. We also consider the event, the location and the 'team,' if it is a fashion event or a fund-raiser." He also seemed open to the possibility of her look shifting with time. "I believe so, but right now we are keeping it open and see how things evolve," he continued. "Her fashion has been looking demure and chic."
Given how far Melania's look has already evolved since her day of rocking her natural hair, we're not surprised that was his prediction.
Melania Trump's hair used to be much simpler
It's no secret that Melania Trump looks very different in throwback photos from her early days as Donald Trump's significant other and eventual wife. Aside from the obvious twenty-something-year age difference, back in the late '90s, Melania sported varying shades of brown hair, which contributed to her overall look and aesthetic at the time. However, her future as an ombre queen was written in the stars, as she was already dabbling with subtle highlights. For example, in 1999, Melania spoke with ABC News about her relationship with Donald, and she was sporting bone-straight brown hair, with the most subtle pop of highlights at her crown and in the tendrils around her face.
By 2005, shortly after wedding Donald, the Melania we know today was already starting to emerge. During a joint interview with Donald on the late Larry King's CNN show, where they discussed the ins and outs of their relationship and brand new marriage, Melania sported a bold, pageant-ready 'do consisting of big voluminous curls and curtain bangs cascading casually over her face and shoulders. She also upped the stakes with her hair color, opting for face-framing blond highlights that added some much-needed dimension to her look. And not that it's a competition, but this softer exploration of hair color seemed a little more flattering than some of the harsher highlights the first lady has sported lately.
Then again, trends are cyclical, so there's a chance for her to adopt this look again.