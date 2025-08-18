Melania Trump Looks Like A Different Person Sporting Her Natural Hair

Melania Trump's style since Donald Trump became president is very different from how she used to look. Melania, a former model turned first lady of the United States, has consistently fine-tuned her style, slowly moving away from the flashy, trendy aesthetic she flaunted as a fashion model. Speaking specifically of Melania's hair, she's embraced a stately 'do, featuring long, defined layers, usually curled slightly or occasionally placed in a chic updo. The most non-traditional aspect of Melania's hair is her hair color. While most first ladies in recent history opted for a monochromatic mane, Melania has embraced increasingly bold blond highlights that seem to evolve with each passing year.

According to Melania's long-time hairstylist, they both contribute to her overall look. "At times, she will send me inspiration from images she has found that she likes, and I'll take some of the elements and apply them," shared Mordechai Alvow with the Los Angeles Times ahead of Donald Trump's first term. "Many times, I also send her images of fashion and overall looks I like for her. We also consider the event, the location and the 'team,' if it is a fashion event or a fund-raiser." He also seemed open to the possibility of her look shifting with time. "I believe so, but right now we are keeping it open and see how things evolve," he continued. "Her fashion has been looking demure and chic."

Given how far Melania's look has already evolved since her day of rocking her natural hair, we're not surprised that was his prediction.