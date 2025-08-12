Usha & JD Vance's Extreme Parenting Disconnect Spells Trouble For Their Marriage
More clues dropped that the rumors about JD Vance and Usha Vance's troubled marriage could be true when the vice president spoke about their conflicting parenting styles. JD was on the "Katie Miller Pod" for an interview, and what should have been a softball question wound up stirring up some controversy and illustrating how he and Usha are not on the same page. "So how do you handle a toddler tantrum in a public place?" Katie Miller asked the VP in the middle of peppering him with other questions about his marriage. "Usha and I handle it very differently," is how JD began his response, but listeners were likely unprepared for how "differently" the pair approach parenting.
JD claimed that his wife's ability to handle their three kids, even when they are misbehaving in public, is so impressive that a child therapist once stopped her in an airport to compliment her parenting style. "It is amazing. She's super patient. She'll try to reason with them," JD said about his wife. Then he illustrated how he lacks the patience Usha exhibits. "If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom, and say, 'You have to cut this s*** out," he said with laughter.
Clips of that exchange were shared online, and many people on X were shocked to hear JD admit to publicly cursing out his young children. "When's he finally going to say 'I hate my kids' and get it over with," one user wrote. "Normally, I would ask why Usha is handling all the parenting/discipline, but in this case, it's probably for the best," another added. In fact, the handling of parental duties appears to be a point of contention for the Vances.
Does Usha Vance regret becoming a full-time mom?
Previously, the JD Vance and Usha Vance divorce rumors went from bad to worse after she spoke about giving up her career as a lawyer to be a full-time mom. In July 2024, shortly after JD was announced as Donald Trump's running mate, Usha resigned from the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, as her efforts were focused on being a future SLOTUS and raising their children. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," Usha told Fox News in an interview just before Mother's Day in May. Even though she answered rather diplomatically, it was clear she missed her days in litigation.
The following month, the second lady gave another interview where the subject of her children came up, and she dropped a subtle hint that having three kids wasn't always the plan for her and JD. "I don't think we would have gotten married if we didn't both know that we were going to have kids. Because we were both independently very interested in it," she said on the "Citizen McCain" podcast with Meghan McCain in June. "The number, though, that was in question," Usha said, while adding that she and JD were ultimately happy with the number of kids they ended up with.
Add in the fact that JD and Usha had a public fight in a restaurant, where she bemoaned the couple's inability to find quality time together, and it seems as though the couple is struggling to balance their home life with being in office.