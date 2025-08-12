Usha & JD Vance's Extreme Parenting Disconnect Spells Trouble For Their Marriage

More clues dropped that the rumors about JD Vance and Usha Vance's troubled marriage could be true when the vice president spoke about their conflicting parenting styles. JD was on the "Katie Miller Pod" for an interview, and what should have been a softball question wound up stirring up some controversy and illustrating how he and Usha are not on the same page. "So how do you handle a toddler tantrum in a public place?" Katie Miller asked the VP in the middle of peppering him with other questions about his marriage. "Usha and I handle it very differently," is how JD began his response, but listeners were likely unprepared for how "differently" the pair approach parenting.

JD claimed that his wife's ability to handle their three kids, even when they are misbehaving in public, is so impressive that a child therapist once stopped her in an airport to compliment her parenting style. "It is amazing. She's super patient. She'll try to reason with them," JD said about his wife. Then he illustrated how he lacks the patience Usha exhibits. "If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom, and say, 'You have to cut this s*** out," he said with laughter.

Katie Miller: "So how do you handle a toddler tantrum in a public place?" JD Vance: "...[Usha] is super patient. She'll try to reason with them. If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, 'You got to cut that shit out.'" pic.twitter.com/rpNhhwLZIh — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 12, 2025

Clips of that exchange were shared online, and many people on X were shocked to hear JD admit to publicly cursing out his young children. "When's he finally going to say 'I hate my kids' and get it over with," one user wrote. "Normally, I would ask why Usha is handling all the parenting/discipline, but in this case, it's probably for the best," another added. In fact, the handling of parental duties appears to be a point of contention for the Vances.