Move Over, Lauren Sánchez! Georgina Rodríguez Upstages New Mrs. Bezos With Colossal Ring

Georgina Rodríguez's massive engagement ring from her fiancé, Cristiano Ronaldo, has seemingly eclipsed Lauren Sánchez's dazzling ring from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. Although Rodríguez's soccer star fiancé is "only" worth $1 billion compared to Bezos' $244 billion, he reportedly shelled out way more money than Bezos on the rock he bought for his bride-to-be. Sánchez took over social media when figures concerning her ginormous ring from Bezos started circulating. And while even the highest estimates may have amounted to pocket change for him, it doesn't detract from the fact that Sánchez had one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history.

Following the engagement in 2023, Sánchez could barely contain her excitement when speaking about the ring and her engagement. During a joint interview with Bezos, Sánchez, who has since wed the billionaire, spoke all about the plans for their upcoming nuptials. "We're still thinking about the wedding. What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet," revealed Sanchez to Vogue. "We've only been engaged five months!" Sánchez also shared her reaction to getting her massive engagement ring, saying, "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit." Well, of course she did! And we can imagine that Rodríguez had a similar reaction to seeing her own enormously expensive ring! Speaking of which, here's how much it reportedly cost.