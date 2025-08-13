Move Over, Lauren Sánchez! Georgina Rodríguez Upstages New Mrs. Bezos With Colossal Ring
Georgina Rodríguez's massive engagement ring from her fiancé, Cristiano Ronaldo, has seemingly eclipsed Lauren Sánchez's dazzling ring from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. Although Rodríguez's soccer star fiancé is "only" worth $1 billion compared to Bezos' $244 billion, he reportedly shelled out way more money than Bezos on the rock he bought for his bride-to-be. Sánchez took over social media when figures concerning her ginormous ring from Bezos started circulating. And while even the highest estimates may have amounted to pocket change for him, it doesn't detract from the fact that Sánchez had one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history.
Following the engagement in 2023, Sánchez could barely contain her excitement when speaking about the ring and her engagement. During a joint interview with Bezos, Sánchez, who has since wed the billionaire, spoke all about the plans for their upcoming nuptials. "We're still thinking about the wedding. What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet," revealed Sanchez to Vogue. "We've only been engaged five months!" Sánchez also shared her reaction to getting her massive engagement ring, saying, "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit." Well, of course she did! And we can imagine that Rodríguez had a similar reaction to seeing her own enormously expensive ring! Speaking of which, here's how much it reportedly cost.
Georgina Rodríguez's ring may have cost $5 million
Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodríguez has stood the test of time, despite what their many, many haters may have wanted. And it seems Ronaldo has rewarded that longevity by buying Rodríguez a jaw-dropping engagement ring to kick off their marital journey. Naturally, Rodríguez was too eager to show off her enormous rock to her 70 million Instagram followers when she announced their engagement on August 11. "Yes I do," she wrote in the caption. "In this and in all my lives." Aww. How sweet!
Although it's not quite time to say "I do" just yet, Rodríguez still has many reasons to celebrate. If jewelry experts are correct, she has several million reasons to celebrate. The List consulted Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, about the size and value of the gigantic ring, and he explained, "I estimate her diamond is at least 25 carats and worth around $2.7 million." Sánchez Bezos probably has that price beat, as estimates put her massive rock at as much as $4 to $6 million, but either way, both women certainly have plenty of reasons to smile.
Static Media owns and operates Nicki Swift and The List.