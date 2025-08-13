JD Vance Carelessly Proves Spending Alone Time With Wife Usha Isn't His Priority

The divorce rumors about JD Vance and Usha Vance keep going from bad to worse, as the vice president has not been prioritizing alone time with his wife while on a family trip to the United Kingdom. As part of their trip overseas, the second family was given a private tour of the Hampton Court Palace, the former home of Henry VIII, before it was opened to the public on August 10. A couple of days later, JD enjoyed some adult time at a get-together (sans kids) but Usha was nowhere to be seen.

JD hosted a barbecue in The Cotswolds, where he invited Thomas Skinner, a TV personality who appeared on "The Apprentice," James Orr, an academic, and Danny Kruger, a politician. Skinner, who has a large online presence, boasted about the night with the lads on X. "When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ an beers, you say yes," he wrote, referring to the VP as "a proper gent." Afterwards, Skinner posted a photo of himself and JD. "Here is a pic of Me and Vice President @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers," he wrote. JD gave a thumbs up and flashed a large smile for the camera as Skinner leaned in close next to the vice president. Usha was conspicuously absent from the shot.

Days earlier, JD enjoyed more time with the boys when he and Usha visited British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Lammy posted an Instagram carousel from their visit, which included a photo of him and JD going fishing by themselves. Seeing how she's been excluded from quality time with her husband, it's no wonder there have already been hints that Usha is tired of the SLOTUS life.