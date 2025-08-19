Celebs Who Want Nothing To Do With Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray has faced tragic circumstances in her life and career, but she rose above them to create a food and lifestyle empire. Ray's estimated $100 million fortune leaves no room for doubt about her success. But with fame comes criticism, and the former Food Network star has certainly received her fair share. Most of her detractors are fellow cooks and TV personalities, many of whom seem to have taken an issue with Ray's lack of formal training.

For the most part, Ray has taken the high road and avoided engaging with the criticism. Perhaps that's because she expected her rise to fame in the highly competitive industry to ruffle some feathers. After all, she also believed she didn't have what it takes to make it on the Food Network. Ray got her start by teaching cooking classes at a grocery store in Albany, New York. Her 30-minute meal classes became popular in the area, leading to a local TV segment that eventually caught Food Network's attention.

Ray herself couldn't believe the network's interest in her show. "I bluntly told them that I didn't belong there. I thought they'd been duped into believing I was a proper chef with a pedigree," she writes in her 2019 cookbook, "Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life." Viewers may not have cared less about her training or lack thereof, but her fellow chefs and hosts often disagreed. Over the years, Ray's culinary skills have been questioned over and over.