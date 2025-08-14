Taylor Swift Gives Update On Mom Andrea's Health (Is She Out Of The Woods Yet?)
During her headline-making appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift provided an update on her parents' health, including her mom Andrea Swift's cancer diagnosis. Speaking to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, the "Bad Blood" singer mentioned that her father, Scott Swift, had undergone quintuple bypass surgery. "My dad's like, 'New arteries, new me,'" Taylor said. Her father wasn't the only parent undergoing recent rehab. "My mom got a new knee," the pop star added. The encouraging news was how Andrea had handled the physical setback. "So she's doing great," Taylor added. "She's scampering around. Well, not quite at scampering yet, but she's doing great."
Even though the "Shake It Off" artist didn't offer a full update on Andrea's status with cancer, all signs pointed to her mother doing well, as Taylor said she expects both of her parents to live long lives. "This was just like the summer of my parental upgrades," she told the Kelce brothers. "Making sure that they live to be at least 186 years old."
The tragic truth is that both of Taylor's parents have had cancer. In January 2020, Taylor opened up about her mother's condition. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," she told Variety at the time, adding that it had been the most challenging health issue the Swift family had faced. Fortunately, besides Taylor saying her mother was "doing great" on the podcast, there have been other signs that Andrea may be out of the woods.
How Andrea Swift has been offering Taylor Swift support
Taylor Swift also mentioned Andrea Swift on the "New Heights" podcast when she spoke about getting her masters back from Scooter Braun. The "Down Bad" singer said her mom and brother, Austin Swift, were instrumental in the process. "Rather than send lawyers or management in a big crew, I sent my mom and my brother, who I work with, to L.A," Taylor told Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. In fact, Taylor was spending time with her beau when her mom gave her a major update on recovering the masters. "It was a couple of months after the Super Bowl. We're in Kansas City, and I get a call from my mom and she's like, 'You got your music,'" the singer said while getting emotional. That wasn't the only feel-good moment she shared with her mom.
In November 2024, a candid video caught what Taylor's relationship with her parents is really like. Amateur footage showed her exchanging a sweet embrace with Andrea after a show in Toronto during her Eras Tour. Andrea was waiting for her daughter backstage after the performance and gave her a motherly hug that included a quick back rub. Fans were moved when a clip of the familial moment was shared on X. "She's exhausted, mama is giving her the serene medicine of love," one fan wrote.
While no official update has been offered on Andrea's cancer, it's encouraging to see that she has been healthy enough to provide support for her daughter in more ways than one.