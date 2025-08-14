Taylor Swift Gives Update On Mom Andrea's Health (Is She Out Of The Woods Yet?)

During her headline-making appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift provided an update on her parents' health, including her mom Andrea Swift's cancer diagnosis. Speaking to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, the "Bad Blood" singer mentioned that her father, Scott Swift, had undergone quintuple bypass surgery. "My dad's like, 'New arteries, new me,'" Taylor said. Her father wasn't the only parent undergoing recent rehab. "My mom got a new knee," the pop star added. The encouraging news was how Andrea had handled the physical setback. "So she's doing great," Taylor added. "She's scampering around. Well, not quite at scampering yet, but she's doing great."

Even though the "Shake It Off" artist didn't offer a full update on Andrea's status with cancer, all signs pointed to her mother doing well, as Taylor said she expects both of her parents to live long lives. "This was just like the summer of my parental upgrades," she told the Kelce brothers. "Making sure that they live to be at least 186 years old."

The tragic truth is that both of Taylor's parents have had cancer. In January 2020, Taylor opened up about her mother's condition. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," she told Variety at the time, adding that it had been the most challenging health issue the Swift family had faced. Fortunately, besides Taylor saying her mother was "doing great" on the podcast, there have been other signs that Andrea may be out of the woods.