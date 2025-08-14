Body Language Expert Sets The Record Straight On Travis & Taylor's Behavior

Yes, even famous football players get embarrassed. Viewers were in for a real treat when they watched Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce squirm around in his chair as Taylor Swift revealed the cringeworthy way he tried to shoot his shot with the famous singer and songwriter. "This podcast got me a boyfriend," she declared right out of the gate. "Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she jokingly added.

The story goes that in July 2023, while attending one of her concerts at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis proudly proved he was an OG Swiftie at heart when he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Sadly, the gimmick didn't work. "He threw a tantrum, a man tantrum," Swift remarked about Travis' behavior after being rebuffed. Shortly after, however, Travis brushed himself off and tried to shoot his shot a second time during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, explaining that he was denied entrance backstage. "She doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he revealed. Meanwhile, Swift wasn't amused. "This dude didn't get a meet and greet. He's making it everyone's problem. That's what I thought at first," Swift confessed.

According to body language expert Traci Brown, even Travis seemed a little icked out by his past try-hard behavior. "He's a little embarrassed about his actions about trying to get her to date him," Brown told us here at Nicki Swift. "He wipes his face — covering his eyes and mouth as he does it," she observed. Brown also noted the way in which Travis rolled his lips in, a tell-tale sign that someone is holding back emotion or information.