Body Language Expert Sets The Record Straight On Travis & Taylor's Behavior
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce practically broke the entire internet when they dropped an episode of their "New Heights" podcast featuring none other than Taylor Swift. During the more than two-hour-long podcast, which debuted on August 13, Taylor left no stone unturned, revealing the long saga that was getting her masters back, discussing her life post-Eras tour, dishing out candid details about her love story with Travis — including her newfound love for football — an update on her mom Andrea Swift's health, and last but certainly not least, announcing her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," set to be released on October 3.
While many rumors have plagued Travis and Taylor's relationship, including one in particular that their courtship is nothing more than a big ol' publicity stunt, world-renowned body language expert Traci Brown exclusively told us here at Nicki Swift that all signs point to Swelce being the real deal! Let's get into it, shall we?
Travis Kelce seemed embarrassed by his try-hard behavior to win over Taylor Swift
Yes, even famous football players get embarrassed. Viewers were in for a real treat when they watched Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce squirm around in his chair as Taylor Swift revealed the cringeworthy way he tried to shoot his shot with the famous singer and songwriter. "This podcast got me a boyfriend," she declared right out of the gate. "Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she jokingly added.
The story goes that in July 2023, while attending one of her concerts at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis proudly proved he was an OG Swiftie at heart when he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Sadly, the gimmick didn't work. "He threw a tantrum, a man tantrum," Swift remarked about Travis' behavior after being rebuffed. Shortly after, however, Travis brushed himself off and tried to shoot his shot a second time during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, explaining that he was denied entrance backstage. "She doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he revealed. Meanwhile, Swift wasn't amused. "This dude didn't get a meet and greet. He's making it everyone's problem. That's what I thought at first," Swift confessed.
According to body language expert Traci Brown, even Travis seemed a little icked out by his past try-hard behavior. "He's a little embarrassed about his actions about trying to get her to date him," Brown told us here at Nicki Swift. "He wipes his face — covering his eyes and mouth as he does it," she observed. Brown also noted the way in which Travis rolled his lips in, a tell-tale sign that someone is holding back emotion or information.
Travis Kelce also appeared genuinely nervous at one point
Aside from being embarrassed, however, body language expert Traci Brown noted that at one point during the "New Heights" podcast episode, Travis Kelce looked genuinely nervous about what his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, would reveal about him next. "He is crazy," Swift told Travis' brother, Jason Kelce. "He's the good kind of crazy," she quickly added. PHEW!
According to Brown, Travis appeared visibly concerned about what Swift might say next while discussing his "crazy" personality. Brown said that Travis' "tight lips pulled back in the corners" signaled that "he was kinda worried about what she'd say about him being crazy." But that's not all. At one point, Brown observed that Travis had "a stiff tongue inside his mouth." She advised, "He knows he got away with something." Yet even more evidence that Travis and Swift are indeed the real deal, and they still share plenty of private moments between just the two of them.
Travis Kelce's PDA with Taylor Swift demonstrates he is supportive
Travis Kelce is nothing if not a supportive, caring boyfriend. No, really. Just ask body language expert Traci Brown. According to her, Travis demonstrated just how encouraging he is to his famous superstar girlfriend when she recounted her masters debacle and the long and arduous, but ultimately victorious road it was to get them back. "What I was looking to do, though, was I wanted to buy my music outright. I don't want to be in a partnership. I don't want to own 30% of it. I want it, I want to own all of it," Swift explained about the predicament she found herself in. "And you deserve that," Kelce added without hesitation.
Brown took note of the way Kelce shook "her a little in a hug" and kissed "the back of her head" while Swift was telling the story. Brown also pointed out the way in which he was careful to let his girlfriend fully have her moment without interjecting. "He's holding back his own response — see how he draws his bottom lip in over his teeth? So it's emotional for him too. Very cute." Aww, we're not crying. You're crying.