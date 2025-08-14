Gavin Newsom Hits Karoline Leavitt Right In The Ego With Scathing New Nickname
In an attempt to fight fire with fire, the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom has adopted a rather interesting strategy for making online posts pointed at President Donald Trump and his administration. As if to mimic the all-caps tone of how Trump writes on Truth Social, Newsom has now taken to adopting the house style of the White House, as can be seen on several posts on X, formerly Twitter. However, among these posts that demonstrate why Newsom is one of the most hated men on social media, a new nickname for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has emerged.
24 hours later and KaroLYING Leavitt still hasn't sent the 'evidence' she promised to send.
These people are LIARS! pic.twitter.com/gaqcP1YVdw
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 13, 2025
In a post that's essentially Newsom's office firing back at Leavitt and the White House for bloviating about threatening to sue UCLA, Newsom slyly refers to the press secretary as "KaroLYING Leavitt." While this isn't the first moniker Leavitt has been saddled with during her tenure — there's the matter of the unnerving pet name Trump has for Leavitt — it does seem to be sticking to the ribs of the online masses. In fact, the comments are fueling evidence that Leavitt is disliked by many, even those outside of politics.
Gavin Newsom's nickname for Karoline Leavitt sticks the landing
With Gavin Newsom now repeating his nickname for Karoline Leavitt in several of his posts on X, it seems many online have found they agree with the assessment that Leavitt has a shady side. One user wrote, "Karolyin Leavitt is a banger, I'm sorry." Many more found fitting memes or images to attach to their approval of the nickname. One commenter used an image of a pen on fire to describe how poignant "KaroLYIN" felt to them. Another used a joyous scene from "Dumb and Dumber" to accentuate their thoughts that "This is epic!" However, others found holes in Newsom's current social media strategy.
One commenter did ask the question, "Who is running this account? A bunch of teenagers?" Which does feel like a somewhat appropriate response to Newsom's pivot towards trolling Donald Trump through mockery. Newsom has been not so subtly jockeying to run for president for a while now. Between his strange debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to telling the Wall Street Journal that he now sees the White House as a "path that... could unfold" for him, Newsom is putting himself in the spotlight. While there may be some detractors to Newsom's new megaphone, it seems he has more supporters. One user summed it up nicely by writing, "These are just so good!!!! Please whoever is delicately crafting these gems- do not listen to the haters."