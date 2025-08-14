Gavin Newsom Hits Karoline Leavitt Right In The Ego With Scathing New Nickname

With Gavin Newsom now repeating his nickname for Karoline Leavitt in several of his posts on X, it seems many online have found they agree with the assessment that Leavitt has a shady side. One user wrote, "Karolyin Leavitt is a banger, I'm sorry." Many more found fitting memes or images to attach to their approval of the nickname. One commenter used an image of a pen on fire to describe how poignant "KaroLYIN" felt to them. Another used a joyous scene from "Dumb and Dumber" to accentuate their thoughts that "This is epic!" However, others found holes in Newsom's current social media strategy.

One commenter did ask the question, "Who is running this account? A bunch of teenagers?" Which does feel like a somewhat appropriate response to Newsom's pivot towards trolling Donald Trump through mockery. Newsom has been not so subtly jockeying to run for president for a while now. Between his strange debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to telling the Wall Street Journal that he now sees the White House as a "path that... could unfold" for him, Newsom is putting himself in the spotlight. While there may be some detractors to Newsom's new megaphone, it seems he has more supporters. One user summed it up nicely by writing, "These are just so good!!!! Please whoever is delicately crafting these gems- do not listen to the haters."