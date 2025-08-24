Even though the role of second lady hasn't traditionally attracted a lot of attention, the mysterious Usha Vance has puzzled Americans since Vice President JD Vance's meteoric rise to political fame in 2024. Usha has been the subject of scandalous rumors and has had her motives questioned. It doesn't sound like it has been easy. In fact, Usha's behavior hints that she's already tired of the SLOTUS life. But some of the criticism thrown at her isn't entirely baseless.

Social media users had lots to say about Usha's August trip to Houston, Texas, where she hosted a reading event for children at NASA as part of her Summer Reading Challenge. Netizens didn't have any issues with the initiative, which seeks to encourage K-8 students to read during the school break, but with the location. For many, Usha's trip to NASA was a masterclass in hypocrisy, given that President Donald Trump wants to cut the agency's budget by a whopping 24%.

If Congress approves the cuts, ongoing missions would come to a halt before concluding, and the United States would no longer lead the scientific research in the field. All of people, Usha should see the value of scientific research. After all, her father is a aerospace engineer and lecturer at lecturer at San Diego State University and her mother is a molecular biologist and provost of an undergraduate school at the University of California, San Diego, both of whom moved to the U.S. in search of career opportunities. Netizens weren't going to let things slide.