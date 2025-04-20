Why JD Vance's Wife Usha Was A Mystery To Her Former Classmates
For all the rumors surrounding Usha Vance, she tends to keep her cards close to her chest. If some of her ex-classmates are to be believed, that's always been the case. However, we're not super convinced she's been that secretive.
In the time since her husband was announced as Donald Trump's running mate, Usha Vance has become a much speculated-about figure, and some claiming to know her have come out of the woodworks to make a number of scandalous claims. For one, there was the suggestion that Usha was once a Hillary Clinton supporter — a detail shared by one of JD Vance's (perhaps former) friends. Though it certainly would check out if that were the case (after all, JD was famously anti-Trump ahead of his first presidency), that soon sparked a ton of questions about Usha's political beliefs. In particular, friends of Usha told the Daily Mail they had never been able to gauge her political stance, which seemed to be the case with most of her family members. Unfortunately, not knowing about where she stood politically (which is entirely her prerogative) was the least concerning for some.
One classmate speaking to The Cut lamented the fact that Usha preferred to keep most of her stronger emotions to herself — or at the very least, shared only with those she was closest to. "She didn't seem to have strong emotions. ... It didn't seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable. I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath," they mused. Odds are she simply didn't feel comfortable having public outbursts. Alternatively, perhaps she had a spidey sense that one day that particular classmate might try to run an exposé on her. Sadly for Usha, they did it anyway.
Usha's views were shared in a 2006 Yale Rumpus profile
It is worth mentioning that in spite of all the comments that Usha Vance has a history of keeping her views and emotions out of the public eye, there is actually evidence to the contrary when it comes to the former. Case in point, back in 2006, she was profiled in Yale Rumpus' "Most Beautiful People" issue, and though it was clear she wasn't a die-hard anything (well, die-hard over-achiever, maybe), there was mention made of her being more left-leaning.
As seen in the clipping re-published by Yale News in October 2024, the then-Usha Chilukuri's love life was summed up thusly: "In the past, most of her liaisons have been tall, handsome, and conservative (though she herself is of the left-ish political persuasion)." TBH ... it kind of sounds as though Usha has stayed pretty consistent on that front. Of course, it's possible that "left-ish political persuasion" has since changed. Sure enough, speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend and member of JD Vance's campaign staff claimed, "As has been well documented, JD became a full supporter of President Trump over time. Usha has had a similar shift in views." What's more, a friend of the Chilukuri family also told USA Today that he believed the Vances were on the same page. "There is no daylight between the two of them on the politics of the day," he said.
While we've said in the past that it doesn't seem as though Usha and Melania Trump talk to each other behind the scenes, it certainly looks as though the SLOTUS' approach is much like FLOTUS'. Mysterious to a point — but they're also not hiding their stances on things, either.