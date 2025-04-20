Why JD Vance's Wife Usha Was A Mystery To Her Former Classmates

For all the rumors surrounding Usha Vance, she tends to keep her cards close to her chest. If some of her ex-classmates are to be believed, that's always been the case. However, we're not super convinced she's been that secretive.

In the time since her husband was announced as Donald Trump's running mate, Usha Vance has become a much speculated-about figure, and some claiming to know her have come out of the woodworks to make a number of scandalous claims. For one, there was the suggestion that Usha was once a Hillary Clinton supporter — a detail shared by one of JD Vance's (perhaps former) friends. Though it certainly would check out if that were the case (after all, JD was famously anti-Trump ahead of his first presidency), that soon sparked a ton of questions about Usha's political beliefs. In particular, friends of Usha told the Daily Mail they had never been able to gauge her political stance, which seemed to be the case with most of her family members. Unfortunately, not knowing about where she stood politically (which is entirely her prerogative) was the least concerning for some.

One classmate speaking to The Cut lamented the fact that Usha preferred to keep most of her stronger emotions to herself — or at the very least, shared only with those she was closest to. "She didn't seem to have strong emotions. ... It didn't seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable. I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath," they mused. Odds are she simply didn't feel comfortable having public outbursts. Alternatively, perhaps she had a spidey sense that one day that particular classmate might try to run an exposé on her. Sadly for Usha, they did it anyway.