Trump's Height Insecurity Gets A Boost As He Towers Over Elf-Size Putin

Donald Trump's big beautiful peace summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15 was a raging success, at least according to Donald Trump. The vast majority of the world would beg to differ, viewing the meeting of the minds as nothing short of underwhelming. Still, at least everybody can agree on one thing: Trump's height obsession got a significant boost, as he positively towered above Putin. The pair were filmed strutting purposefully towards each other before engaging in the obligatory battle of the tough guy handshake. Given Putin's self-professed martial arts prowess and bare-chested bear wrestling boasts versus Trump's driving around in a buggy to enjoy a leisurely 18 holes, it's likely the Russian won. However, 47 totally aced it in the all-important height stakes.

#WATCH | Alaska, USA | US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange greetings in Anchorage, ahead of their talks. Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/mdGoQe6qqx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Nobody knows how tall Trump actually is, perhaps not even the man himself at this point. The stats change as frequently as his staffers and depend on the source: Trump's 2025 medical report lists 6 feet, 3 inches and 224 pounds (matching top athletes, such as Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf).

Meanwhile, not surprisingly, given his love of the clandestine, Putin's height is a mystery too. The Kremlin claims 5 feet, 7 inches, but it also insists Putin won the 2024 presidential campaign, with 87.3% of the vote no less (via Interfax), so take that as you will, especially given that "insiders" insist Putin's actually between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches (via Kyiv Post). Still, the stature dissimilarity didn't go unnoticed — or unremarked upon by the MAGA massive.