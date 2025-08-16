Trump's Height Insecurity Gets A Boost As He Towers Over Elf-Size Putin
Donald Trump's big beautiful peace summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15 was a raging success, at least according to Donald Trump. The vast majority of the world would beg to differ, viewing the meeting of the minds as nothing short of underwhelming. Still, at least everybody can agree on one thing: Trump's height obsession got a significant boost, as he positively towered above Putin. The pair were filmed strutting purposefully towards each other before engaging in the obligatory battle of the tough guy handshake. Given Putin's self-professed martial arts prowess and bare-chested bear wrestling boasts versus Trump's driving around in a buggy to enjoy a leisurely 18 holes, it's likely the Russian won. However, 47 totally aced it in the all-important height stakes.
#WATCH | Alaska, USA | US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange greetings in Anchorage, ahead of their talks.
Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/mdGoQe6qqx
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025
Nobody knows how tall Trump actually is, perhaps not even the man himself at this point. The stats change as frequently as his staffers and depend on the source: Trump's 2025 medical report lists 6 feet, 3 inches and 224 pounds (matching top athletes, such as Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf).
Meanwhile, not surprisingly, given his love of the clandestine, Putin's height is a mystery too. The Kremlin claims 5 feet, 7 inches, but it also insists Putin won the 2024 presidential campaign, with 87.3% of the vote no less (via Interfax), so take that as you will, especially given that "insiders" insist Putin's actually between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches (via Kyiv Post). Still, the stature dissimilarity didn't go unnoticed — or unremarked upon by the MAGA massive.
Size and strength Alaska showdown
Donald Trump was clearly reveling in his and Vladimir Putin's height disparity during their Alaska meet-up. He appeared to take every opportunity to showcase his superior stature, over-egging the pudding by bowing his head and leaning down slightly, as if engaging with a small child during their many iron-grip handshake photo ops.
It must have hit Putin hard. He takes his macho image very seriously, slaughtering endangered whales with a crossbow while motoring through the Sea of Japan, swimming in freezing Siberian lakes, and baring his chest whenever possible. Experts speculate that Putin has a Napoleon complex and obsession with height equalling strength. One of the many things the power-crazy totalitarian tyrant has in common with Trump as size is a subject very close to his heart, too. Trump weaponizes height, using it to create brutal nicknames and imply weakness. His alt-right army faithfully follows suit, as proven in a flurry of X, formerly Twitter, posts about the great Trump-Putin Alaska showdown.
"Putin has to walk to Trump. Trump pulls him in even closer with the handshake. The Height Difference. In reality and on Paper. America Mogs Russia. We are in Control, We are the Global Superpower. And they know it," one loud and proud patriot boasted, echoing Trump's beliefs about physicality and potency — clearly ignoring Joseph Stalin (5 feet, 5 inches, in case you're wondering), and 5 foot, 3 inch Francisco Franco, among other diminutive despots who could never exactly be accused of feebleness.