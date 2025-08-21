Lauren Sánchez's Ex-Husband & His Bombshell New Wife Have Quite The Age Gap

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, seemed to have no problem moving on to his next wife after the two divorced. Both Lauren's relationship with Jeff Bezos and Patrick's relationship with his wife, model and actor Pia Whitesell, happened relatively quickly after the former couple called it quits. Lauren and Patrick were married from 2005 until 2019, which is around the time the former "Good Day L.A." anchor started dating her future billionaire husband. Rumors circulated that she had cheated on Patrick, and Lauren's ex-husband is said to have been fine with her dating her new beau. "They both were doing their own thing," a source told People in January 2019 as Lauren and Patrick were separated and working on finalizing their divorce. "Patrick and Lauren have been on and off for a while and have been separated," the insider added.

By October 2019, Patrick made his public debut with Pia at a Casamigos Halloween party. What stood out was not only their debut but their age gap: he was born in 1965, and Pia in 1983. Despite their 18-year age difference, the duo was married a couple of years later in a private wedding, which they did not publicly announce. According to a three-year anniversary snap that was uploaded to Instagram by Pia, it appears the Whitesells tied the knot in February 2021.

Even though their nuptials were hush-hush, the couple has attended high-profile events together, including the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2024. The Australian-born model posted snaps to Instagram from the event, and several fans believed Patrick had "upgraded" from Lauren. Followers also noticed a major age difference between Patrick and Pia, which has been very apparent in photos the couple has taken together.