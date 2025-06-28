What Lauren Sanchez' Exes Have Said About Her
Lauren Sánchez's dating history was already pretty star-studded even before Jeff Bezos entered the picture and decided to marry her. She's dated everyone from football athletes to basketball players to Hollywood insiders. Sánchez has a son with Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and two children with her ex-husband, entertainment mogul Patrick Whitesell. Unfortunately, while she gets along fine with the fathers of her three kids, the same can't be said about some of Sánchez's other exes.
Sánchez became engaged to Bezos in 2023 after four years of being fodder for tabloids. During their first sit-down interview as a pair, the Amazon founder opened up to CNN's Chloe Melas about the qualities he admires most about his fiancée. "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. She is an inspiration in that way ... at every level," said Bezos. "She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person, and she's generous in the large, too." He shared how Sánchez always goes out of her way to make people feel loved and appreciated. "She never misses a birthday. The network of people she gives birthday presents to is just gigantic, and that's just one example."
However, not all of Sánchez's partners — past and present — have had glowing things to say about her character. Retired NFL star Anthony Miller, to whom Sánchez was briefly engaged, has made some shocking allegations about the TV personality when speaking out about their relationship. Join us as we take a look at Sánchez's love life and what her exes have said about her.
Sánchez and Tony Gonzalez have a solid co-parenting relationship
Lauren Sánchez and Tony Gonzalez became an item in 2000 during her time as a news anchor and his tenure as a Kansas City Chiefs tight end. They welcomed their son, Nikko Gonzalez, who grew up to be gorgeous, in 2001 — but split not long after. Since then, they've become good friends; Sánchez is also close to Tony's wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez, a fact she mentioned in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "Tony and his wife Tobie are my best friends," said the former Fox News anchor. Granted, their friendship didn't just happen overnight. "There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we're really good friends."
Tony has spoken fondly of Sánchez ever since she and Bezos confirmed being a couple in 2019. Speaking with "Extra" host Billy Bush, the NFL Hall of Famer said he fully supports his ex-girlfriend, stating, "I'm happy for them. I stay out of their personal lives, but it's been great." He also shared what it's like co-parenting Nikko with Sánchez and Bezos: "It's great. Lauren, obviously, we share Nikko. He's going to college next year, [and] I'm going to miss him." At their son's college graduation, all parties, including Sánchez, Tony, his wife Tobie, and Bezos, showed up to celebrate Nikko's achievement as one family.
Anthony Miller accused Sanchez of cheating
Lauren Sánchez dated former Denver Broncos wide receiver Anthony Miller from 1996 to 2000 and was briefly engaged to him toward the end of their relationship. They first met in 1996 when Sánchez — then a young reporter for Arizona's KTVK-TV — covered the Super Bowl. Miller was smitten the moment he laid eyes on her: "She was a beautiful lady," he recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail. "A lot of guys kept hitting on her."
However, he didn't mince words as he accused Sánchez of being unfaithful when looking back on their romantic past. "She was a good person to have around when she was with you. But if she was away from you — no. I didn't trust her," he said, explaining, "She goes around. She was cheating on me with other guys."
Miller also denied claims that it was he who cheated during their relationship while slamming Sánchez for being "cheap" and implying he was pressured into the engagement. "This happened a long time ago," he stressed. "Live, and move on." He did, however, wish to have a few words with Jeff Bezos (perhaps to warn him about his ex-girlfriend's wandering eye?). "I won't tell you what I'm going to say, but he should call me," said Miller, who has since retired from football and now runs his own cannabis business in Orange County, California.
Patrick Whitesell was reportedly blindsided by their split
Lauren Sánchez and Patrick Whitesell were together for 13 years before she filed for divorce in 2019 amid her rumored affair with Jeff Bezos. "Over the last two or three years, their marriage felt more like a business relationship," an insider dished to People. "They both were doing their own thing. She would be out and about a lot and he was never with her." Another insisted they had already separated by the time Sánchez got involved with Bezos and that Whitesell was well aware of the situation.
But according to Us Weekly, Whitesell was "totally blindsided" by the affair, which had been going on for several months while Bezos was still married to his now-ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, as revealed by The National Enquirer. While it's true that Sánchez and Whitesell had been going through a rough patch leading up to their split, insiders claimed that Whitesell hadn't given up on their relationship and that the couple was still holding out hope for reconciliation. In spite of it all, Patrick doesn't seem to harbor any hard feelings toward his ex-wife or the Amazon CEO.
The former Hollywood executive has since tied the knot with model and actor Pia Miller while continuing to co-parent with Sánchez. "He's living the dream with Pia, and he knows it," a source stressed to the Daily Mail (via the Irish Star). "I doubt he thinks about Lauren or Jeff or that whole debacle at all."