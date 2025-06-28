What Lauren Sanchez' Exes Have Said About Her

Lauren Sánchez's dating history was already pretty star-studded even before Jeff Bezos entered the picture and decided to marry her. She's dated everyone from football athletes to basketball players to Hollywood insiders. Sánchez has a son with Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and two children with her ex-husband, entertainment mogul Patrick Whitesell. Unfortunately, while she gets along fine with the fathers of her three kids, the same can't be said about some of Sánchez's other exes.

Sánchez became engaged to Bezos in 2023 after four years of being fodder for tabloids. During their first sit-down interview as a pair, the Amazon founder opened up to CNN's Chloe Melas about the qualities he admires most about his fiancée. "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. She is an inspiration in that way ... at every level," said Bezos. "She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person, and she's generous in the large, too." He shared how Sánchez always goes out of her way to make people feel loved and appreciated. "She never misses a birthday. The network of people she gives birthday presents to is just gigantic, and that's just one example."

However, not all of Sánchez's partners — past and present — have had glowing things to say about her character. Retired NFL star Anthony Miller, to whom Sánchez was briefly engaged, has made some shocking allegations about the TV personality when speaking out about their relationship. Join us as we take a look at Sánchez's love life and what her exes have said about her.