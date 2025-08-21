Barack & Michelle Obama's Marriage Has Some Painfully Obvious Problems

During her husband's time in office as the leader of the free world, First Lady Michelle Obama remained rather tight-lipped regarding the intimate details of the couple's marriage. But that all changed once they left the White House. Since debuting her new podcast, Michelle has been letting it all out, not only on her show but on other shows as well. In May 2025, Michelle was a guest host on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast and spoke candidly about duking it out with her husband over their conflicting bedtime routines and sleeping preferences.

According to the former first lady, Barack is a "night owl," while she prefers to be in bed by 8 p.m. "I'm just so ready, you know?" she confessed about her affinity for an early bedtime. "I get so giddy," she gushed.

Alas, it's not just what time they retire that has proven to be a point of contention for Michelle and Barack. The temperature at which they prefer to sleep has also become an issue. To sleep comfortably, Michelle requires the thermostat to be set at a balmy 68 degrees Fahrenheit. And if Barack gets cold, well, she just advises him to put on some socks. She went on to joke that the former president is now "afraid of the thermostat" after a few incidents wherein she accused him of tampering with the device. "It's a battle with a partner because he's always cold, and I'm like, 'Do not touch [the thermostat].' ... Sometimes I wake up hot and I'll wake him up [to ask], 'Did you touch the thermostat? You touched it, didn't you?'" Ah yes, the good ol' thermostat wars. Hey, at least we know they're still sleeping in the same bed.