Don Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Unrecognizable Without Her Puffy Face Fillers
There has been a lot of chatter about Kimberly Guilfoyle getting plastic surgery on her face, and looking at her snaps shows why. Back when she was still engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the pair went overseas as part of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. The one time "The Five" host uploaded an Instagram photo dump from the trip in September 2024, which included pics of the former couple speaking on a panel. Guilfoyle's lips and cheeks both looked enhanced and puffy.
Even after her breakup with Junior, Guilfoyle stuck with Team Trump — and her cosmetic procedure routine. To celebrate the president's birthday in June, the former Fox News anchor posted an Instagram carousel of her posing alongside Donald at various events. Scrolling through the slides, Guilfoyle's plastic surgery seemed evident as her cheeks and lips appeared to grow in size with each passing pic. This of course did not go unnoticed by her followers. "That's a lot of plastic and filler," one commented. Others noted how Guilfoyle's look had drastically changed. "Jesus. What happened to your face?" an Instagram user asked. Guilfoyle's use of face filler became more apparent in an unfiltered pic from a house party that was uploaded to Instagram a month earlier. She was tagged by another person at a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House, and Guilfoyle looked to have lapsed on her cosmetic maintenance, and her cheeks were not as plump as her filler appeared to have melted.
To truly see the difference in Guilfoyle's face without the help of a needle, one need look no further than her old modeling pics before she ever started employing the face filler technique.
Fans were surprised by how much Kimberly Guilfoyle's face changed
A quick glance at some of Kimberly Guilfoyle's modeling pics show how much plastic surgery she has had done over the years. When she was in law school, Guilfoyle did print work modeling for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Macy's. She uploaded a throwback photo from her modeling days to Instagram in June 2015, and the alteration of her face from then to present day was obvious. "#ModelingDays #BabyKG," she wrote in the caption, but simply aging did not account for how different Guilfoyle looked. Her nose had clearly been altered, and her cheeks lacked that puffy quality she would later adopt. Followers enjoyed the sans-filler look. "Best pic of you! Look how natural!" one wrote. The following month, Guilfoyle posted another #tbt from her modeling days. Without the cosmetic work, she looked nearly unrecognizable. A common refrain popped up in the replies. "What happened?" one Instagram user asked, while another once again praised her "natural" look.
An even older throwback snap further highlighted Guilfoyle's cosmetically-enhanced transformation. Fox News posted flashback pics to Facebook of the hosts on "The Five" in January 2012, and Guilfoyle looked both stunning and completely different from her on-air days. That pic appeared to be a grad photo, and not only were her cheeks much smaller, but Guilfoyle's hair was much bigger. She was without her trusty hair extensions, and wore her hair teased out and semi-curly.
Those were not the only throwbacks Guilfoyle shared without face filler. For Mother's Day in May 2024, she posted a photo carousel of pics with her son, Ronan Villency. That included a makeup-less picture of Guilfoyle shortly after giving birth in 2006, which was stark contrast to the surgically-altered appearance in the other pics.