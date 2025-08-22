Don Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Unrecognizable Without Her Puffy Face Fillers

There has been a lot of chatter about Kimberly Guilfoyle getting plastic surgery on her face, and looking at her snaps shows why. Back when she was still engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the pair went overseas as part of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. The one time "The Five" host uploaded an Instagram photo dump from the trip in September 2024, which included pics of the former couple speaking on a panel. Guilfoyle's lips and cheeks both looked enhanced and puffy.

Even after her breakup with Junior, Guilfoyle stuck with Team Trump — and her cosmetic procedure routine. To celebrate the president's birthday in June, the former Fox News anchor posted an Instagram carousel of her posing alongside Donald at various events. Scrolling through the slides, Guilfoyle's plastic surgery seemed evident as her cheeks and lips appeared to grow in size with each passing pic. This of course did not go unnoticed by her followers. "That's a lot of plastic and filler," one commented. Others noted how Guilfoyle's look had drastically changed. "Jesus. What happened to your face?" an Instagram user asked. Guilfoyle's use of face filler became more apparent in an unfiltered pic from a house party that was uploaded to Instagram a month earlier. She was tagged by another person at a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House, and Guilfoyle looked to have lapsed on her cosmetic maintenance, and her cheeks were not as plump as her filler appeared to have melted.

To truly see the difference in Guilfoyle's face without the help of a needle, one need look no further than her old modeling pics before she ever started employing the face filler technique.