Gayle King May Finally Get Kicked To The Curb By CBS & Everyone Is Ready

Is CBS really giving Gayle King the axe? The New York Post first reported in May 2025 that there was talk that the "CBS Mornings" co-host was on the chopping block due to her sky-high salary of more than $10 million a year. While the figure is significantly less than the reported $13 million she raked in in 2022, according to an insider, it was still more than the bigwigs at CBS either can or want to shell out. "This could be Gayle's last year," the source said. (As you may recall, CBS also claimed that the real reason "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was canceled was also due to financial reasons.)

Alas, it appears it's not only King's salary that is giving the powers that be cause for pause as it relates to the television personality's standing with the company. A source told the New York Post on August 4 that CBS is growing increasingly wary of King and her executive producer, Shawna Thomas, and their "woke" antics amid the morning show's dwindling ratings. "The audience doesn't want woke. It doesn't like progressive and provocative bookings," the source claimed. "The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."

According to the insider, King and Thomas have been able to operate this way for many years due to the co-CEO of CBS parent Paramount, George Cheeks', strong passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. But that's all changing now as CBS has started rolling those initiatives back, following the Paramount-Skydance merger. "There's a ton of internal politics," the source said. "It's the 'Hunger Games.' Everybody's focused on that and yet they are mired in third place and have been for decades."