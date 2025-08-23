Kelly Clarkson's Late Ex-Husband's Love Life Was More Eyebrow-Raising Than Anyone Knew
Following the tragic death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, more and more details about his personal relationships kept coming to light, including Blackstock's eyebrow-raising love life. As evidenced by the late talent manager and father of four's obituary, at the time of his death, he shared a romantic relationship with Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones. The obituary referred to Jones as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business." It also said that he and Jones had "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."
As you may recall, Clarkson and Blackstock were married for almost seven years. While married, the couple welcomed two children together: daughter River Rose in June 2014 and son Remy in April 2016. (Blackstock also shared a son, Seth, and a daughter, Savannah, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2012) Sadly, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
Meanwhile, Clarkson and Jones also parted ways in 2020 after working together since 2016. "I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," she wrote on her now-deleted LinkedIn profile (via The Sun) about her time working for Clarkson. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock's cattle operation in Montana where I currently run the office and administration work."
Kelly Clarkson was aware of Brandon Blackstock's relationship with her former assistant
While the general public might have been stunned to learn that Brandon Blackstock was hot and heavy with Kelly Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, sources claim Clarkson was well aware of the relationship. (She even let it slip that Blackstock might've had a girlfriend before his death.) One insider told the Daily Mail that learning of Blackstock's relationship with Jones "was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment [Clarkson] felt over the delusion of their marriage" and that ultimately "he was not a great husband." Still, the source was adamant that Clarkson did not "blame" Jones for the tragic details of their awful marriage and had no interest in stirring up "drama from her fanbase."
Following Clarkson and Blackstock's messy split and subsequent high-stakes divorce proceedings, including lawsuits and property disputes, Clarkson always refrained from sharing details with the public. She did, however, tell People in January 2024, "The level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard." Nevertheless, throughout Blackstock's illness, a source told the Daily Mail that Clarkson prioritized her kids' well-being and let Blackstock "live his personal life any way he wanted to live it."