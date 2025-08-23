Kelly Clarkson's Late Ex-Husband's Love Life Was More Eyebrow-Raising Than Anyone Knew

Following the tragic death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, more and more details about his personal relationships kept coming to light, including Blackstock's eyebrow-raising love life. As evidenced by the late talent manager and father of four's obituary, at the time of his death, he shared a romantic relationship with Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones. The obituary referred to Jones as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business." It also said that he and Jones had "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

As you may recall, Clarkson and Blackstock were married for almost seven years. While married, the couple welcomed two children together: daughter River Rose in June 2014 and son Remy in April 2016. (Blackstock also shared a son, Seth, and a daughter, Savannah, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2012) Sadly, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Meanwhile, Clarkson and Jones also parted ways in 2020 after working together since 2016. "I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," she wrote on her now-deleted LinkedIn profile (via The Sun) about her time working for Clarkson. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock's cattle operation in Montana where I currently run the office and administration work."