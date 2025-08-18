Trump Just Made The Saucy Melania & Justin Trudeau Rumors Go From Bad To Worse

If turning a bad situation into an even worse one were an Olympic sport, President Donald Trump would definitely be taking home the gold. Over the past couple of months, rumors that Barron Trump is not actually Donald's son have spread like wildfire online. Even more shocking is who the public jokingly (or not so jokingly) believes is his biological father: former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These rumors won't go away, nor will the gossip surrounding an affair between Trudeau and Melania Trump, and Donald just exacerbated everything in the most Donald way possible.

Recently, POTUS met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The first lady indirectly participated in the summit by writing a "peace letter," which Donald hand-delivered to Putin, reminding the Russian president about the children currently suffering because of the war. When Donald was asked about why Melania decided to pen that letter, he explained, "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me." This son, Barron, is also his son, yet the president's phrasing suggested Barron wasn't his own kid.

Trump on Melania's letter to Putin: "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody including me. But she loves her son ... it was a beautiful letter. It was very well received by him [Putin]." pic.twitter.com/lKM82ujd8y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

Barron is Melania's only child, while he is Donald's fifth and youngest kid — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump are from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, and Tiffany Trump is from his second marriage to Marla Maples. Donald mentions Barron all the time, so why he is now sounding like he's distancing himself from the NYU student is a mystery.