Trump Just Made The Saucy Melania & Justin Trudeau Rumors Go From Bad To Worse
If turning a bad situation into an even worse one were an Olympic sport, President Donald Trump would definitely be taking home the gold. Over the past couple of months, rumors that Barron Trump is not actually Donald's son have spread like wildfire online. Even more shocking is who the public jokingly (or not so jokingly) believes is his biological father: former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These rumors won't go away, nor will the gossip surrounding an affair between Trudeau and Melania Trump, and Donald just exacerbated everything in the most Donald way possible.
Recently, POTUS met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The first lady indirectly participated in the summit by writing a "peace letter," which Donald hand-delivered to Putin, reminding the Russian president about the children currently suffering because of the war. When Donald was asked about why Melania decided to pen that letter, he explained, "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me." This son, Barron, is also his son, yet the president's phrasing suggested Barron wasn't his own kid.
Trump on Melania's letter to Putin: "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody including me. But she loves her son ... it was a beautiful letter. It was very well received by him [Putin]." pic.twitter.com/lKM82ujd8y
Barron is Melania's only child, while he is Donald's fifth and youngest kid — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump are from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, and Tiffany Trump is from his second marriage to Marla Maples. Donald mentions Barron all the time, so why he is now sounding like he's distancing himself from the NYU student is a mystery.
Donald Trump has talked about Barron like this before
Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but scratch their heads over President Donald Trump's bizarre word choice. "Does he know her son is also his son?" one user asked. "Pretty strange way to talk about your kid," wrote another.
This actually isn't the first time POTUS has referred to Barron Trump as the son of Melania Trump. Back in 2019, Donald discussed how dangerous vaping was and that his wife wanted to end e-cigarettes. "She's got a son [who's] a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it," Donald said (via X). Trevor Noah from "The Daily Show" pointed out on the show how weird it was that Donald didn't mention that Barron was also his son. Granted, side-by-side photos online comparing Barron and Justin Trudeau do show an uncanny resemblance, so it's not the biggest stretch to see how that rumor grew legs — but Donald's phrasing definitely didn't help matters.
Considering all the off-putting rumors about Barron's childhood that have given people chills, this Trudeau drama only adds fuel to the fire.