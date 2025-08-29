Whatever Happened To Deadpool Star T.J. Miller?
Thanks to roles such as bartender Weasel in the "Deadpool" franchise and stoner entrepreneur Erlich Bachman in HBO smash "Silicon Valley," stand-up comic T.J. Miller looked destined to be a fixture of small and big screen comedy for years to come. But his career was completely derailed in the late 2010s following a string of scandals, which were certainly no laughing matter.
Firstly, the seriously shady Miller was arrested for assaulting an Uber driver. Then, he became embroiled in the #MeToo movement when an anonymous woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault while the pair were attending George Washington University (a claim he spuriously denied). And he capped off this hugely controversial period by reporting a fake Amtrak bomb threat! But although the showbiz world has unsurprisingly kept its distance ever since, the out-of-favor star himself has still remained relatively busy. From returns to his roots and tasty business endeavors to health issues and tech dreams, not to mention a high-profile celebrity beef that gave the tabloids plenty to chew on, here's a look at his recent story.
T.J. called out Ryan Reynolds for being 'horrifically mean'
T.J. Miller sure put the cat among the pigeons when he guested on "The Adam Carolla Show" in 2022. Indeed, when asked whether he still saw much of Ryan Reynolds –the Canadian with whom he appeared as bartender Weasel in two "Deadpool" films — the comedian made it clear in no uncertain terms that he didn't. In fact, he described (via The Hollywood Reporter) his former co-star as "horrifically mean."
"I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star," Miller said, before recalling a particular example of how the Wrexham FC co-owner's ego had perhaps gotten the better of him. Referring to a specific improvised retake, the funnyman recalled, "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"
Miller expressed confusion as to why Reynolds appeared to harbor a hatred for him and categorically refused to ever work with him again. "But I've said that about Michael Bay, and now we're friends, and I would work with him again," the Denver native acknowledged, referring to the filmmaker he worked with on "Transformers: Age of Extinction." "But I think Michael Bay is different."
T.J. has patched up his differences with Ryan Reynolds
It didn't take long, however, for T.J. Miller to make a U-turn on his thoughts about Ryan Reynolds. Indeed, later that same month, the stand-up told Sirius XM's "Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show" (via E! News) that his former "Deadpool" colleague had already contacted him privately to patch up their differences.
"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this,'" Miller acknowledged about the improvised scene, which saw him brandish Reynolds as "horrifically mean." "We sort of just hashed it out really quickly." Perhaps naively for a man who'd spent more than a decade in the public eye, the George Washington University graduate claims he didn't expect his original grievance to gather so much media steam.
"What's ridiculous is it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird, that was it," Miller remarked. "A big problem I have in general is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be."
T.J. launched his own brand of peanut butter
In 2024, T.J. Miller released a comedy album named after one of his favorite foodstuffs, "Smooth Peanut Butter." In fact, the stand-up, who's in a strange marriage with Kate Gurney, is so obsessed with the spread that he decided to launch his very own brand, too.
Indeed, in 2021, Miller teamed up with Indiana Peanut Butter, a family-owned firm based in the Hoosier State, to produce several different varieties including, Toffee Crispy, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Coconut Almond. Retailing for $20 on the TPB&J official website, each jar is also available to buy in a signed version for an extra ten dollars, too.
This isn't the first time that Miller had joined forces with an Indiana company to satisfy one of his own personal cravings. Several years earlier, the "Office Christmas Party" star and the Scoville Brothers worked together to create a range of hot sauces like Extreme Gangster Hot Heat and F***ing Intense Ghost Pepper Type S***.
T.J. got heavily into Bitcoin
Perhaps forgetting that Caitlyn Jenner, Iggy Azalea, and several other celebrities have all launched their own cryptocurrency in recent years, T.J. Miller proudly declared himself "the only celebrity that is a Bitcoiner" in 2025. Nevertheless, he certainly appears to be the most committed to the cause.
Indeed, while guesting on an episode of the podcast "Coin Stories," the "How to Train Your Dragon" star explained how he'd been attempting to get others into the field for years. And while its talent might have been averse to the currency, he believes Hollywood will soon make a film about its revolution: "It didn't happen in three years, and it hasn't happened in ten years, so it will be interesting to see how they can connect the dots."
Miller then went on to theorize why his fellow actors have so far failed to follow in his footsteps: the 50 hours of studying it takes to get up to speed and a declining attention span. "It is really hard to get people to study after they graduate, from any level," claimed the funnyman who's expressed a desire to essentially become the public face of the Bitcoin movement. "They can't even watch a Netflix series; they can't even watch 'The White Lotus' because it takes seven hours."
T.J. has started getting informed about his brain condition
While appearing on Pete Holmes' "You Made it Weird" podcast in 2011, T.J. Miller revealed he underwent surgery for an abnormal connection — a cerebral arteriovenous malformation to be precise — on his right frontal lobe after suffering various physical and psychological problems while filming "Yogi Bear" the year previously. But it took more than a decade for the comedian to accept the experience as a part of his identity.
In 2025, Miller told Neuro News International that he'd been working with Balt, a major neurovascular company, to understand his condition better. "The more you understand the procedure and the equipment that goes into this, the more that knowledge empowers you," he explained. "It made it possible for me to feel closer to what the surgery was and how it led to me being alive today."
Miller, who was later discovered to have several longer-lasting cognitive side effects from his ordeal, also now hopes to provide support for others who have been through a similar situation. "Whenever I see an AVM survivor or somebody who has one, I'm the highest-profile person they know of and they've never even met anybody else with an AVM," he remarked. "It is so incredibly rare."
T.J. is now open to reprising his Deadpool role
It initially seemed like hell would have to freeze over before T.J. Miller set foot on a film set with Ryan Reynolds again. After all, the comedian had described his "Deadpool" co-star as "horrifically mean" during an improvised scene in which the latter's roasting appeared to have gone a little too far. But just as he reneged on his promise to never work with Michael Bay again, Miller eventually came round to the idea of returning to the comic book franchise.
"We talked a little while ago," Miller told SiriusXM's "The Bonfire" (via The Hollywood Reporter) in 2024 when asked about the current state of affairs between himself and his one-time nemesis. "I think him asking me, I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think that would be awesome," he added, referring to the possibility of a reprise for his bartender character, Weasel.
It's not yet known whether there will be a fourth installment of the foul-mouthed superhero series. But following the massive box office success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," it seems likely that Miller will at least get the chance to get back behind the bar.
T.J. is still a regular on the stand-up circuit
T.J. Miller might not have been on our screens that much lately. But he's still a regular on the stand-up circuit, which launched him to fame. Indeed, in 2025, the funnyman hit the road for a lengthy American tour titled "Crowd Sorcerer. " And in an interview with The Spokesman-Review promoting the Spokane leg, the "Ready Player One" star discussed how he now wants to continually switch up his material.
"My whole focus is I'm trying to keep it light, more now than ever," Miller remarked about his on-stage blend of scripted jokes, improvisation, and crowd work. "Then, more importantly, I'm trying to have the audience walk away every single show going, 'Well, no one's ever going to see that. That was very, very unique.'"
"You're never going to see me and go, 'Well, I guess I'll see all of this online,'" Miller added about the new direction he was inspired to pursue following a conversation with fellow comedian Amy Schumer. "Everybody's going to leave and go, 'Wow, that was just for us.'"
T.J.'s bomb threat charges were dismissed
In 2018, T.J. Miller got into hot water again when he dialed the emergency services claiming that a female passenger on his Amtrak Train 2256 to New York's Penn Station from Washington, D.C. had a bomb in her bag. After a full evacuation, it was discovered that the comedian was actually on another train entirely, which was also proven to have no evidence of any such threat. He was subsequently arrested and bailed for $100,000, but had to wait three years before his fate was decided.
Indeed, after several preliminary hearing postponements, Miller eventually discovered in July 2021 that all charges were being dismissed. The prosecution team noted that the stand-up's prior brain surgery and neurological side effects made intent difficult to prove. The defendant instead was forced to pay for all costs relating to the false bomb threat and enter a cognitive remediation program to avoid anything similar happening ever again.
While appearing on podcast "The Tea with Dr. V," Miller revealed (via Deadline) he'd managed to find the positive from the experience. "What is great about what happened with that misunderstanding of the federal government is that I connected with and found a neuropsychologist who was able to say, 'Look, what you needed after surgery didn't exist then.'" But he also blasted the generally unsympathetic response to what he described as a "manic episode," adding, "You can just attack famous people and there are no repercussions."
T.J. got immersed in a new animation
T.J. Miller is never one to do things by halves. So, it was little surprise when he showed up virtually at the 2023 Comic-Con in San Diego to promote his new Web3's Toonstar animation "Fortun3" fully in character. Donning a curly dark wig and bright yellow T-shirt, the comedian claimed to be streaming live from a Bahamian hotel while stuffing his face with Chinese takeout. And he managed to answer all questions from the Audience Is King crowd without breaking, too.
When asked about the cartoon's interactive approach to storytelling, Miller remarked (via Entertainment Weekly), "As far as if it's intimidating, it's not. I'm really not intimidated by anything. I don't know why I would be. I'm easily one of the smartest working in the industry today. But connecting with people in a new way is really exciting ... and it is industry-changing. I'm just incredibly excited."
Miller played a man heavily based on Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who was extradited from the Bahamas to the United States on several charges of cryptocurrency fraud. And he concluded his bizarre cameo by opening a fortune cookie, reading its "AI will not replace us" message, and shouting "YES" while leaping out of frame.
T.J. filmed his own YouTube special
In 2022, T.J. Miller took to the stage of Nashville's Zanies Comedy Club to film a YouTube special he'd largely pre-written. But thanks to one particular audience member, his set quickly became a different beast entirely. In fact, the comedy fan even ended up inspiring its title, "Dear Jonah."
Only a few minutes into the 45-minute special, Miller's crowd work finds a man named Jonah, whom the comedian appears to find particularly amusing. "I want you guys to know that I am not going to make fun of him at all," he initially quips to the audience. Of course, he does just that throughout. Luckily, the target of his humor wasn't too offended.
"You're still pretty funny," Jonah tells Miller in the special's end credits. In fact, the man often at the butt of the joke even agreed to join the "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" star on stage when he returned to Music City a year later. When asked for his opinion on "Dear Jonah," however, he replied (via The Spokesman-Review), "It was OK. I like tonight better." Unfortunately, the official review wasn't much more enthusiastic, with Decider declaring, "For all of the hullaballoo over Miller in 2017 and now, though, this special feels rather slight."
T.J. starred in films alongside Drew Barrymore and Kristen Stewart
Although T.J. Miller was shunned by Hollywood in the aftermath of all his controversies and scandals, he still occasionally showed up on screen thanks to several films he made shortly beforehand.
Indeed, while shot in 2017, sci-fi horror "Underwater" only made it to cinemas three years later. And Miller played Paul Abel, a crewmate of Kristen Stewart's leading mechanical engineer who survives the initial earthquake but eventually falls victim to a humanoid creature. "Whenever people ask for me specifically, it is kind of a slightly left of center choice comedically," the Denver native admitted to Cinemablend. "So when they came to me with the part, they said, 'Well we've got this underwater thriller offer, but we're going to pass on that, but we want you to know about everything.' And I was like, 'They wanted me to be in an underwater thriller? Let's see what the deal is.'"
Despite Miller's enthusiasm for the project, "Underwater" proved to be a bit of a damp squib at the box office, grossing just $7 million in its opening to place seventh. Still, at least it got a wide theatrical release. That same year, the funnyman also starred alongside Drew Barrymore in romantic comedy "The Stand In," appearing not as the love interest but as creepy showbiz agent Louis. But scuppered by COVID-19, the movie was forced to bypass American cinemas and head straight for streaming.
T.J. is making his screen comeback in an AI thriller
Five years after he last appeared in a feature film, T.J. Miller finally got the chance to once again showcase his acting skills in 2025 when he bagged a role in "A.I. Heart You." And as its title suggests, the techno thriller was undoubtedly in the comedian's wheelhouse.
Indeed, as one of Hollywood's most vocal advocates for both the Bitcoin movement and NFTs, Miller appeared to be perfectly cast as Marco, the quirkier tech partner of an AI firm. And speaking to Deadline, director Jason Cook appeared to infer that the funnyman was integral to the story.
"This is a cautionary tale about AI, but framing it as a tool, not an inherent evil," Cook said. "This is a story about a bad guy enabled by AI, kinda like Faust. We're just grateful to have such an incredible cast to bring it to life." Joining Miller, who's previously revealed aspirations of becoming an on-screen villain, in that incredible cast also includes Mike Flanagan regular Zach Gilford, "Glee" graduate Heather Morris, and "The Flash" star Kayla Compton.