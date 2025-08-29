Whatever Happened To Deadpool Star T.J. Miller?

T.J. Miller sure put the cat among the pigeons when he guested on "The Adam Carolla Show" in 2022. Indeed, when asked whether he still saw much of Ryan Reynolds –the Canadian with whom he appeared as bartender Weasel in two "Deadpool" films — the comedian made it clear in no uncertain terms that he didn't. In fact, he described (via The Hollywood Reporter) his former co-star as "horrifically mean."

"I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star," Miller said, before recalling a particular example of how the Wrexham FC co-owner's ego had perhaps gotten the better of him. Referring to a specific improvised retake, the funnyman recalled, "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller expressed confusion as to why Reynolds appeared to harbor a hatred for him and categorically refused to ever work with him again. "But I've said that about Michael Bay, and now we're friends, and I would work with him again," the Denver native acknowledged, referring to the filmmaker he worked with on "Transformers: Age of Extinction." "But I think Michael Bay is different."