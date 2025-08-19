Trump's Wacky Obsession With Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity Reeks Of Jealousy

Is Donald Trump suffering from a case of the green-eyed monster? In July, Ainsley Earhardt admitted to the Daily Mail that she and Sean Hannity still hadn't set a wedding date. She was also adamant that they would both sign a prenuptial agreement. But that's not all. The couple has also made it clear in no uncertain terms that they will not be moving in together. In January, she announced on "Fox & Friends" that she would not be moving to Florida. "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. It's easy," she said (via the Daily Beast). As for Hannity, he is dead set against ever moving back to New York City and said as much during an episode of his radio show in January 2024 (via The Guardian).

While most would consider having no wedding date on the horizon and no actual plans to cohabitate to be alarming red flags in Earhardt and Hannity's relationship, it just might be the stuff Trump's dreams are made of! Over the years, Trump has earned a reputation as a very hands-off husband. "I don't want to have to go home and have to work at a relationship. A relationship you have to work at, in my opinion, doesn't work," he declared during an appearance on "Larry King Live" in 2005 about the key to his marriage with his third wife, Melania Trump. He has also made it very clear many times that he's a huge proponent of prenuptial agreements. "My comeback would have been totally impossible had I not had fully executed and well-drawn prenuptial agreements with both Ivana and Marla," he once said about his prenuptial agreements with his two ex-wives (via Politico). It should also be noted that Earhardt is six years Melania's junior, so, uh, there's that. Let's go ahead and add Earhardt to the list of women Trump should date if Melania ever leaves him (though he'll have to steal her away from Hannity first).