Inside Donald Trump's Prenuptial Agreements With His Two Ex-Wives

As someone notorious for going to lengths to protect his wealth, Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned — and marriage uncontracted. While he has only tied the knot thrice, he has reportedly signed prenuptial agreements eight separate times. With his current wife, Melania alone, he's reportedly already had to deal with renegotiations three times. It's as if he's almost as committed to drafting prenups as he is to tending to his business empire.

To be fair, the former president has once winced over the notion of drafting a contract with his wives. "It's a hard, painful, ugly tool," he told New York Magazine. "Believe me, there's nothing fun about it. But there comes a time when you have to say, 'Darling, I think you're magnificent, and I care for you deeply, but if things don't work out, this is what you're going to get.'" Interestingly, Ron Filipkowski, a lawyer who had foreseen that Melania and Donald would eventually revisit their prenup, noted that the couple's marriage is "very transactional" (via Newsweek) from the get-go. It seems that Melania got her way, ensuring a secure financial future for her and her son Barron in case Donald ends up behind bars.

His ex-wives, however, haven't been as successful. His first and second wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, reportedly attempted to challenge their respective agreements and ended up getting the short end of the stick.