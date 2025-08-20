Jesse Watters' Clownish Makeup Has Fox News Viewers Turning On Him: 'Not Very Manly'

Jesse Watters accidentally embarrassed himself by showing fans how much makeup is applied to his face before going on-air. The Fox News anchor shared an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes footage that showed a team working on him. As a makeup artist applied ample amounts of foundation on his face, a hairstylist touched up his hair and a stylist fixed his shirt collar. In a misguided attempt to show off his fitness levels, the "Question of the Day" while he received the touch-ups was how many push-ups he could do in a minute. He boasted of doing 75 push-ups earlier in the day, plus 25 pull-ups, but this feat took him five minutes.

People online were less concerned about Watters' physical abilities and more focused on how much work was being used to conceal his blemishes. "Stop w plastering your face w so much makeup dude!" an Instagrammer commented. Even his supporters chimed-in. "Jessie, I love you man but way too much eye make up on tonight," one added. Others pointed out the irony that on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the host often discusses masculinity. "So much makeup not very manly," an Instagram user snidely wrote. The same clip was shared on the Fox News personality's Facebook page, where he also took a thumping from fans.

Earlier in the month, he received the same treatment when Watters unwittingly displayed diva behavior by showing his makeup team working on him while he fielded a "Question of the Day" about book recommendations. Facebook users were quick to pounce on the journalist's reliance on beauty products. "What do you do if you start to perspire and the ladies are not around?" one sardonically asked. This wasn't the first time Watters' makeup use came under fire; it was previously pointed out that it's a double standard of sorts.