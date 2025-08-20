Jesse Watters' Clownish Makeup Has Fox News Viewers Turning On Him: 'Not Very Manly'
Jesse Watters accidentally embarrassed himself by showing fans how much makeup is applied to his face before going on-air. The Fox News anchor shared an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes footage that showed a team working on him. As a makeup artist applied ample amounts of foundation on his face, a hairstylist touched up his hair and a stylist fixed his shirt collar. In a misguided attempt to show off his fitness levels, the "Question of the Day" while he received the touch-ups was how many push-ups he could do in a minute. He boasted of doing 75 push-ups earlier in the day, plus 25 pull-ups, but this feat took him five minutes.
People online were less concerned about Watters' physical abilities and more focused on how much work was being used to conceal his blemishes. "Stop w plastering your face w so much makeup dude!" an Instagrammer commented. Even his supporters chimed-in. "Jessie, I love you man but way too much eye make up on tonight," one added. Others pointed out the irony that on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the host often discusses masculinity. "So much makeup not very manly," an Instagram user snidely wrote. The same clip was shared on the Fox News personality's Facebook page, where he also took a thumping from fans.
Earlier in the month, he received the same treatment when Watters unwittingly displayed diva behavior by showing his makeup team working on him while he fielded a "Question of the Day" about book recommendations. Facebook users were quick to pounce on the journalist's reliance on beauty products. "What do you do if you start to perspire and the ladies are not around?" one sardonically asked. This wasn't the first time Watters' makeup use came under fire; it was previously pointed out that it's a double standard of sorts.
Jesse Watters gets bashed for laying out rules for men
With his caked-on foundation becoming more and more apparent, Fox News viewers are probably wondering what Jesse Watters looks like without makeup. In July, discussion surrounding Watters' makeup usage heated up when he posted a "Question of the Day" clip that showed him getting touch ups to his face while talking about his go-to lunch orders. He mentioned enjoying various salads, which brought the trolls out of the woodwork. "For the guy who complains about male masculinity constantly, wearing make up and eating salad is so WOKE!" a Facebook user commented. Watters may have been able to avoid the constant online bashing about his makeup use if he hadn't put the bullseye on himself earlier in the year when he laid out rules of being a man.
On an episode of "The Five" that aired in March, Watters mentioned "rules for men" that included not eating soup in public or ever using a straw to drink. Footage of this rant was shared on X, where users called attention to how the Fox News host was living in a glass house and throwing stones. "Watters, while wearing makeup, explains how men can be 'manly,'" one person wrote. "The guy is wearing a pound of make up talking about what men are," another member of the Twitterati replied. "'I need some more foundation' – Jesse Watters in the makeup room before delivering his Rules For Men," wrote a user who reposted the clip.
It may be wise for Watters to tone down the posts showing his off-air beautification process while he attacks others for similarly innocuous acts such as eating soup.