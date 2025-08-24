The Tragedy Of Kelly Clarkson's Childhood In Texas Is So Sad

The death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, left her heartbroken for more than the obvious reasons. At just 48, Blackstock left his and Clarkson's two children to grow up without a father, creating a reality that she'd fought hard to avoid. Even amid her nasty divorce, Clarkson put River and Remy's happiness first. Part of that entailed ensuring they had a positive relationship with their dad. That priority was important to her, given her own difficult childhood.

A big reason her upbringing was so hard was that she was estranged from her father. "Kelly's biggest fear during the divorce was that her kids would grow up feeling distant from their father," a source told Page Six. "She always wanted to spare them that. She's devastated for them." For close to two years, Clarkson and Blackstock, who had also been her manager during their marriage, fought over a bunch of business-related matters, on top of spousal support and custody battles.

Clarkson and her ex did not end their marriage on an amicable note, but she still valued his role in her children's lives. "Kelly has had a very strained relationship with her own father her entire life," the insider explained, "They are essentially estranged, and when she and Brandon first got together he had stressed to her how important it was that his relationship with his kids remained strong. Their bond wasn't going to end just because that marriage did." Clarkson's childhood was tough, but she's become stronger because of it.