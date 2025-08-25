Drake Gaines: What Most People Don't Know About Chip & Joanna's Oldest Son

Chip and Joanna Gaines keep their five children out of the spotlight, which became more true the older they got. However, the proud parents still publicly celebrate their kids' milestones on social media and in interviews. Even when they post them, they still mostly leave their faces out. But these snippets have offered rare insight into the life of Drake Gaines, Chip and Joanna's oldest son. Between the social media posts and his appearances on "Fixer Upper," we've learned a thing or two about him.

One of them is that Drake was named after a hotel in New York. "The Drake Hotel," Joanna said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2023. "That's where we honeymooned and then our anniversary." While it has since shuttered, "it was sort of this legendary hotel," Chip explained. Another fact we've learned is that Drake has inherited his father's sense of humor. In the final season of "Fixer Upper," Drake showed he had taken a page from Chip's playbook with his comeback.

After watching Drake play baseball, Chip asked him: "Did you think when you were on the mound, 'I wish I was as handsome as my dad?" The then-12-year-old didn't skip a beat. "Uh, no, because it's already true," he quipped. Drake burst into laughter, while Chip hilariously deadpanned. Father and son have an obvious bond, but Drake has grown up a lot since then. He is now an adult with his own ambitions and interests, though he's never forgotten where he came from.