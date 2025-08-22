Usha Vance Flashes Her Enviable Legs In Cherry Red Dress As Divorce Rumors Rage On
Is Usha Vance entering her divorcée era? The second lady of the United States recently met with kids at Liberty Classical Schools in Canton, Georgia to discuss her ongoing Summer Reading Challenge program for students. Amid talks of trouble in her marriage to Vice President JD Vance, Usha wore a flattering, bright cherry red dress that showcased her lean, sculpted legs. Red is apparently Usha's favorite color, for a sweet reason. "You might notice that I'm wearing a red dress today. That is because it is one of my favorite colors, but also it's my three-year-old's favorite color, and she made me change this morning into this outfit so that we could match," Usha, who shares three children with JD, told the crowd in a Fox News clip (via Instagram). "And it's actually turned out to be a good choice 'cause all of you are wearing red too, so now, I'm in the school colors." Good to know!
Unfortunately, Usha's lethal legs can't distract from the raging divorce rumors that seem to follow the Vances wherever they go. Just this week, Usha's absent behavior during their U.K. vacation made a divorce seem imminent after photos surfaced showing the veep on solo outings without his wife or kids anywhere in sight. Last month, the two were also caught having a public spat at a restaurant where Usha was reportedly overheard complaining about how little time they spend together. "Their waiter heard Usha angrily telling JD, 'THIS is what our life should actually be like,' and he was like 'I know I'm sorry' loll," an insider spilled to comedienne and TikToker Suzanne Lambert. "Anyway. Thoughts and prayers for their marriage."
Both JD and Usha have hinted at cracks in their marriage
JD Vance's VP gig seemingly has affected his relationship with Usha Vance. During a recent interview on "The Katie Miller Podcast," JD opened up about his marriage to Usha by sharing how they keep their relationship steady while living in the spotlight. He said that early in their marriage, he and Usha started a book club tradition to stay connected amid their busy lives as working parents. As vice president, he admits they've fallen slightly behind, "but actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good," JD elaborated.
He also discussed their date-night routines, or rather the lack thereof, noting they don't get out as much like the pair used to back in Ohio and have home dates, since they have no anonymity anymore. The shift has been quite an adjustment for him and Usha both. JD told Miller, "I mean, again, you kind of just get used to it. But it is odd, and it's definitely something I miss."
Meanwhile, Usha has been equally candid about the challenges of being in the public eye, including balancing her personal life with her role as second lady. Revealing that she only learned of JD's nomination about five minutes before the news came out, Usha told Meghan McCain on her podcast, "So I would say the way that I felt was just overwhelmed with the practicalities of things. ... There was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that. So it's only at a remove that I realize how much changed," adding, "It really was like a bolt of lightning."