Usha Vance Flashes Her Enviable Legs In Cherry Red Dress As Divorce Rumors Rage On

JD Vance's VP gig seemingly has affected his relationship with Usha Vance. During a recent interview on "The Katie Miller Podcast," JD opened up about his marriage to Usha by sharing how they keep their relationship steady while living in the spotlight. He said that early in their marriage, he and Usha started a book club tradition to stay connected amid their busy lives as working parents. As vice president, he admits they've fallen slightly behind, "but actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good," JD elaborated.

He also discussed their date-night routines, or rather the lack thereof, noting they don't get out as much like the pair used to back in Ohio and have home dates, since they have no anonymity anymore. The shift has been quite an adjustment for him and Usha both. JD told Miller, "I mean, again, you kind of just get used to it. But it is odd, and it's definitely something I miss."

Meanwhile, Usha has been equally candid about the challenges of being in the public eye, including balancing her personal life with her role as second lady. Revealing that she only learned of JD's nomination about five minutes before the news came out, Usha told Meghan McCain on her podcast, "So I would say the way that I felt was just overwhelmed with the practicalities of things. ... There was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that. So it's only at a remove that I realize how much changed," adding, "It really was like a bolt of lightning."