Usha Vance's Absent Behavior On UK Vacation Makes A JD Divorce Seem Imminent
JD and Usha Vance are back from their UK vacation, and from the looks of it, this trip definitely did not have honeymoon vibes. Based on photos of their trip away from home, it seems JD enjoyed his time abroad. He doesn't seem to have enjoyed that time with his wife, though. There's only one photo from what was supposed to be a family vacation that shows JD and Usha together, and they had yet to leave the tarmac at the airport when that pic was snapped. Once again, those Vance divorce rumors are going from bad to worse.
JD and Usha took their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — to the Cotswolds in England followed by Scotland for a summer vacation. Yet based on many of the photos of the vice president enjoying his relaxing getaway, you wouldn't know he had his family in tow. JD seemed to carelessly prove that spending alone time with Usha isn't his priority, enjoying beers on nights out with friends and packing on the eyeliner for a game of golf. He was all smiles while enjoying said alone time. It does beg the question, though: where was Usha?
JD spending time away from Usha aligns with other rumors
JD and Usha Vance were spotted together at Prestwick Airport in Scotland on August 13. The pair, who can be seen on the left of the photograph above, seemingly traveled together on Air Force Two, but as far as photographic evidence is concerned, their quality time on vacation may have ended there. This seemingly strange behavior comes just a month after news of their reported public spat started making the rounds online. In an Instagram video, comedian Suzanne Lambert shared text messages from someone who'd heard from one restaurant's staff that JD and Usha had been there arguing over dinner. Usha reportedly said, "This is what our life should actually be like," which might prove the couple squeezed in a rare date night together rather than JD being absent and leaving Usha with the kids.
If Usha got into a heated disagreement with JD about how much time he spends with her (or lack therof) a mere month prior, we can only imagine how she felt about the fact that he seemingly spent their vacation off doing his own thing without her. Clearly the Vances' lives have changed quite a bit since JD became the vice president, and this would require an adjustment period for any couple. Yet if how it appears from the outside looking in is any reflection of the amount of effort he's putting into his marriage, then things are definitely not looking good for these two.