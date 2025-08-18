Usha Vance's Absent Behavior On UK Vacation Makes A JD Divorce Seem Imminent

JD and Usha Vance are back from their UK vacation, and from the looks of it, this trip definitely did not have honeymoon vibes. Based on photos of their trip away from home, it seems JD enjoyed his time abroad. He doesn't seem to have enjoyed that time with his wife, though. There's only one photo from what was supposed to be a family vacation that shows JD and Usha together, and they had yet to leave the tarmac at the airport when that pic was snapped. Once again, those Vance divorce rumors are going from bad to worse.

JD and Usha took their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — to the Cotswolds in England followed by Scotland for a summer vacation. Yet based on many of the photos of the vice president enjoying his relaxing getaway, you wouldn't know he had his family in tow. JD seemed to carelessly prove that spending alone time with Usha isn't his priority, enjoying beers on nights out with friends and packing on the eyeliner for a game of golf. He was all smiles while enjoying said alone time. It does beg the question, though: where was Usha?