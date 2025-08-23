All The Red Flags In Millie Bobby Brown's Marriage
Over the last decade, Millie Bobby Brown has emerged as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She is best known for playing Eleven in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" but has also appeared in major movies ranging from "Enola Holmes" to "The Electric State." Brown has experienced plenty of success throughout her career, which seems to just be getting started, but this amount of fame has also come with a lot of criticism.
Since breaking out in Hollywood, Millie Bobby Brown has been involved in several controversies. These tend to involve her dating life, which was rocky in the past. However, it seems like the actor has met her perfect match: Jake Bongiovi. Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, met and started dating in 2021. Since then, their relationship has escalated fast. They appear to be incredibly happy together, but there are undoubtedly some red flags in Brown and Bongiovi's relationship.
Their relationship moved very quickly
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first met through Instagram, as Brown later confirmed to Wired. Sparks flew quickly, with rumors of their relationship starting to circulate after Bongiovi shared a selfie of the pair in the back seat of a car in June 2021. In the photo, Bongiovi is making a kissing face, which suggested they were perhaps more than just friends. By November, Brown confirmed that she was dating Bongiovi by posting a blurry photo of the two of them on her Instagram feed.
The timeline of these posts suggests that Brown and Bongiovi got serious with each other very quickly. In an interview with People in February 2025, Brown confirmed that she and Bongiovi have always been all in on each other. "If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been," she said. This is obviously a great sentiment, but it also suggests that they have always let their hearts, not their heads, guide their actions.
Licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Kurt Smith explained in an article for Guy Stuff Counseling that moving too fast in a relationship often leads to problems down the line. "While we all can find out new things about our significant other even after years of being together, these aren't usually deal breakers," he revealed. "Couples who let their relationships move too fast, however, often by moving in together, making a large purchase like a car or house together, or getting married, discover things much bigger than 'I never knew you liked jalapeños.'"
Millie Bobby Brown's previous relationships with public figures didn't work out
It's even more surprising how quickly this relationship moved when considering Millie Bobby Brown's relationship history. Since she became famous as such a young age, it's not surprising that Brown has dated multiple public figures. Before seeing Jake Bongiovi, she dated singer and online personality Jacob Sartorius, Romeo Beckham (the son of famous footballer David Beckham), and rugby player Jacob Robinson.
Obviously, it's common for celebrities to date other public figures; however, it doesn't seem like Brown entertained the idea of having a relationship outside the public eye. By posting each other on social media and publicizing their relationship, Brown and Bongiovi could be risking everything. After all, it's very common for married couples living in the Hollywood spotlight to get divorced. Some notable examples are, of course, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. In the age of social media, it feels like a couple in the public eye breaks up nearly every day.
In an interview with The Independent, dating coach Sabrina Alexis Bendory actually argued that it is a "miracle" if celebrity couples stay together for many years. She said, "The nature of being a celebrity is not very conducive to having a long lasting relationship. That's why it's shocking when celebrity couples last. It's not shocking anymore when they break up, it's shocking when they've been together for 15 years. Like, this is a miracle."
Millie Bobby Brown was in an 'unhealthy' relationship shortly before dating Jake Bongiovi
In addition to dating Jacob Sartorius, Romeo Beckham, and Jacob Robinson, Millie Bobby Brown was also once linked to TikToker Hunter Ecimovic. Out of all of Brown's aforementioned relationships, this one definitely stirred up the most drama. In July 2021, a month after Jake Bongiovi had already posted his first photo with Brown, Ecimovic discussed his previous relationship with the actor while on Instagram Live.
According to Ecimovic, he and Brown lived together for about eight months in 2020 — when he was 20 and the actor was just 16. In the Instagram Live, Ecimovic said he "groomed" the actor. As reported by E! News, Brown's team quickly responded to his comments, stating, "Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."
Then, in August 2022, over a year after Ecimovic's livestream, Brown responded to his comments while speaking with E! News. She described their relationship as an "unhealthy situation" during which she "felt very vulnerable." Brown also revealed that she broke up with the TikToker in January 2021, just a few months before she started being linked to Bongiovi. This timing suggests that Brown never got the chance to fully recover from her seemingly scarring time with Ecimovic before she entered into a relationship with Bongiovi.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married very young
Despite her previous relationships with public figures going south, Millie Bobby Brown clearly believes she will spend the rest of her life with Jake Bongiovi. In April 2023, about a year and a half after revealing that they were official, Bongiovi proposed to Brown. At this point in time, Brown was 19 and Bongiovi was 20.
Speaking with Women.com, marriage and family therapist Claudia Giolitti-Wright explained, "While young engagements can work, research suggests that individuals who marry before their mid-20s are at a higher risk for divorce." Additionally, data from 2024 shows that 60% of couples who get married between the ages of 20 and 25 will end up getting divorced, which definitely doesn't bode well for Brown and Bongiovi.
During Brown's appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Brown seemed completely confident that she and Bongiovi will prove the naysayers wrong. Even though she was just 21 years old and he was 22 when they tied the knot, Brown believes her marriage with Bongiovi will work out at least in part because both of their parents also married at a young age. "His parents got married really young, they're high school sweethearts. My parents got married really young ... so we had really great role models growing up, so we didn't see any different," she said. "We didn't get jaded by all the other stuff, you know?"
Millie Bobby Brown previously had a marriage pact with her Stranger Things costar
Even though Millie Bobby Brown ended up meeting and marrying the person she believes to be her soulmate, the actor originally made a marriage pact with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in "Stranger Things." Brown and Schnapp revealed the details of their marriage pact in an interview with Teen Vogue while promoting the fourth season of the hit Netflix series in 2022.
Brown explained, "We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together because we'd be good roomies." Both she and Schnapp stressed that it would be a completely platonic marriage. This may suggest that Brown has a fear of ending up alone.
Licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Kurt Smith explained on Guy Stuff Counseling that one's fear of ending up alone can lead to making poor life decisions, such as settling for a partner who does not truly make them happy. He revealed that people value being able to do everyday activities, from doing laundry to going out for dinner, with someone else, saying, "Some people prioritize these things more than they do their happiness and settle for a relationship that is less than what they truly want and deserve because they dread being alone. Sadly, one of the biggest mistakes we all can make is to let fear control us." Therefore, even though Brown and Jake Bongiovi seem happy, there's a chance that Brown married out of this fear.
Millie Bobby Brown is in the spotlight far more than her husband
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are undoubtedly one of the most well-known young celebrity couples right now. However, it's worth noting that Brown is significantly more in the spotlight than her husband. Brown stars in some of the biggest movies and shows in the world, and it doesn't seem like her career will slow down anytime soon. Throughout her career, Brown has starred in "Stranger Things," "Godzilla vs. Kong," and major Netflix movies like "Damsel" and "The Electric State."
While Bongiovi also seems to be pursuing an acting career, he has only starred in two films so far: "Rock Bottom" and "Sweet Hearts." At the moment, Bongiovi is mainly known because of his relationship with Brown. Obviously, he is also the son of one of the most famous rockstars ever, but Brown has accomplished much more by herself. Therefore, the status of their careers could create a major power imbalance in their relationship.
In an article on Marriage.com, relationship and empowerment mentor Dionne Eleanor explained, "These subtle shifts in power can quietly chip away at the foundation of a relationship. Eleanor emphasized that having an unequal distribution of power doesn't necessarily mean a relationship is doomed. For Brown and Bongiovi's relationship to succeed, though, they have to be conscious of the power dynamic at play.
Money could become an issue in Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship
Since Millie Bobby Brown is a more accomplished actor than Jake Bongiovi, she has naturally accumulated more money than him thus far in her career. While Bongiovi comes from an incredibly wealthy family, his net worth is estimated at just $1 million, whereas Brown's net worth is estimated at a whopping $14 million. This can easily worsen the power imbalance in their relationship.
It also seems that although Bongiovi does not make as much money as his partner, he's a big spender. During her appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Brown revealed, "I'll be like, 'Oh, I need socks,' and he'll be like, 'Let's go to Prada!' And I'm like, 'Let's go to Target.' ... He's just that kind of guy. He loves to go shopping; he will refuse to pack a suitcase because he likes to go shopping in the place we are going, whereas I'm like: Amazon basics." Based on his upbringing, this is not entirely surprising, but it can be a red flag if he is not earning enough money himself to support his lavish lifestyle.
James Langabeer, a University of Texas psychology and behavioral science professor, explained in an article for Psychology Today, "Money is a source of pride or comfort for some and guilt, stress, or shame for others." Because of his famous father, Bongiovi likely never had to worry too much about money, but things change when you get married, and it may be wise for him to rethink his spending habits so problems don't arise with Brown.
They deal with the struggles of a long-distance relationship
When considering the financial factors in a relationship and other potential power imbalances, it's easy to see why so many celebrity couples end up getting divorced. Being a Hollywood couple can be tough, but Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at least reside on a secluded farm in Georgia. This could significantly benefit their relationship since they can spend time away from the spotlight. However, because of Brown's busy schedule, they are still forced to spend a lot of time apart.
Brown has struggled with this in the past. She decided to split from Joseph Robinson because they were spending too much time apart, according to The U.S Sun. While space can sometimes be good in a relationship, barely ever seeing each other can ruin the connection between two people.
In an article for Meridian Counseling, therapist Jane McConnell explained, "Physical absence can disrupt the emotional connection that is readily maintained by close proximity. In the context of a relationship, this means that the absence of a partner can create a void, a physical and emotional space that is hard to fill." Since both Brown and Bongiovi's careers could technically take them anywhere in the world and keep them apart for long periods of time, this is definitely a red flag.
Social media will add pressure to their relationship
For decades, it has been incredibly difficult to be in a relationship in the public eye. However, social media has made it even harder to maintain these kinds of relationships. Fans have literally watched Millie Bobby Brown's transformation from child to adult on social media, and now the actor and her husband undoubtedly face a lot of pressure to always look happy and perfect together online. This could end up being exhausted and cause problems in their relationship.
While some of their followers choose to inject hate into their comment sections, both Brown and Jake Bongiovi have a lot of fans who seem to want the best for them. Obviously, this support is amazing — but it could add even more pressure to their marriage. Speaking with Women.com, Giolitti-Wirght explained, "High-profile couples often showcase an idealized version of their relationship on social media, which can create pressure to maintain a 'perfect' image. If a couple prioritizes external validation over genuine emotional connection, it may lead to unhealthy relational patterns, such as ignoring red flags or feeling trapped in a relationship that no longer serves them."
As of this writing, Brown has more than 64 million followers on Instagram, while, Bongiovi has 1.7. They both frequently post each other on their profiles, and on the surface, everything seems great. Still, it's not unusual for a couple to look incredibly happy on social media one day and break up the next.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became young parents
Even though they are both still very young, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she couldn't wait to start a family with Jake Bongiovi. During her March 2025 appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Brown revealed that she wants to have a big family. "My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family," she explained. "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future." Just five months later, the 21- and 23-year-olds announced that they adopted a daughter. ""We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," Brown and Bongiovi explained in a statement provided to AP News.
Clearly, both Brown and Bongiovi experienced happy upbringings after their parents got married and started a family at young ages. Sadly for many couples, though, history doesn't always repeat itself. Divorce rates in recent years have been the highest in history, with one study finding that 20% of couples split within the first year of having a child (via Grazia). Unfortunately, Brown and Bongiovi having rushed to start a family could impact their relationship.
With that being said, it does seem like Brown and Bongiovi are dedicated to creating a happy home. "My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable," Brown explained on "Smartless." This suggests that both Brown and Bongiovi have good heads on their shoulders and will be dedicated to providing the best life possible for any future children. While there are definitely red flags in their relationship, we hold out hope that everything will work out for Brown and Bongiovi.
