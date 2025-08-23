All The Red Flags In Millie Bobby Brown's Marriage

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first met through Instagram, as Brown later confirmed to Wired. Sparks flew quickly, with rumors of their relationship starting to circulate after Bongiovi shared a selfie of the pair in the back seat of a car in June 2021. In the photo, Bongiovi is making a kissing face, which suggested they were perhaps more than just friends. By November, Brown confirmed that she was dating Bongiovi by posting a blurry photo of the two of them on her Instagram feed.

The timeline of these posts suggests that Brown and Bongiovi got serious with each other very quickly. In an interview with People in February 2025, Brown confirmed that she and Bongiovi have always been all in on each other. "If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been," she said. This is obviously a great sentiment, but it also suggests that they have always let their hearts, not their heads, guide their actions.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Kurt Smith explained in an article for Guy Stuff Counseling that moving too fast in a relationship often leads to problems down the line. "While we all can find out new things about our significant other even after years of being together, these aren't usually deal breakers," he revealed. "Couples who let their relationships move too fast, however, often by moving in together, making a large purchase like a car or house together, or getting married, discover things much bigger than 'I never knew you liked jalapeños.'"