Suri Cruise, 19, Has Totally Transformed Since Starting College In Pennsylvania

Heading to college, Suri Holmes seemed to want to escape the celebrity shadow parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had cast over her. At the end of her high school tenure, she dropped her last name and used the name "Suri Noelle" while performing in a production of "Head Over Heels," but that was only the beginning of changes for Suri as she started college life. Before her daughter branched out and left home, Holmes spoke about how Suri's growth had mirrored her own. "Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," the "Dawson's Creek" alum told Elle UK in November 2019.

A couple years later, Suri was photographed walking in New York alongside her mom in June 2021. The teenager wore her brown hair long and wavy, and she sported a vintage t-shirt and blue jeans that could have been plucked from her mom's wardrobe. "But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions," Holmes told The Times in June 2024, just before her daughter took off for college. "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear," she said about Suri occasionally raiding her closet. Later, Suri would have to fend for herself when choosing outfits.

Suri resembled any normal 18-year-old as her mom helped her move into her dorm at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in August 2024. Photographs captured Holmes carrying boxes to assist in the move, as Suri wore a loose-fitting flowing white top, a pair of baggy jean shorts, and white sneakers. That was only the beginning of Suri's time as a student in Pennsylvania, and it wouldn't take long for her college transformation to take place.