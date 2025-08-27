Suri Cruise, 19, Has Totally Transformed Since Starting College In Pennsylvania
Heading to college, Suri Holmes seemed to want to escape the celebrity shadow parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had cast over her. At the end of her high school tenure, she dropped her last name and used the name "Suri Noelle" while performing in a production of "Head Over Heels," but that was only the beginning of changes for Suri as she started college life. Before her daughter branched out and left home, Holmes spoke about how Suri's growth had mirrored her own. "Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," the "Dawson's Creek" alum told Elle UK in November 2019.
A couple years later, Suri was photographed walking in New York alongside her mom in June 2021. The teenager wore her brown hair long and wavy, and she sported a vintage t-shirt and blue jeans that could have been plucked from her mom's wardrobe. "But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions," Holmes told The Times in June 2024, just before her daughter took off for college. "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear," she said about Suri occasionally raiding her closet. Later, Suri would have to fend for herself when choosing outfits.
Suri resembled any normal 18-year-old as her mom helped her move into her dorm at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in August 2024. Photographs captured Holmes carrying boxes to assist in the move, as Suri wore a loose-fitting flowing white top, a pair of baggy jean shorts, and white sneakers. That was only the beginning of Suri's time as a student in Pennsylvania, and it wouldn't take long for her college transformation to take place.
Suri Cruise earns praise for her fashion sense
After only her first semester at college, Suri Cruise looked grown up, as the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes underwent a makeover. Perhaps it was the influence of new friends at college, or maybe she just felt freed living in Pittsburgh away from her mom in New York, but whatever the reason, Suri looked different from when she moved in. Photos published by Hello! caught her in December 2024, and one drastic change was that Suri had chopped off a substantial portion of her long brown hair. She wore her hair in a ponytail while wearing a green puffer jacket and large blue jeans, as she had returned to New York City during a break from school.
By June 2025, Suri's style transformation was even more evident. While on summer break from Carnegie Mellon University, she was spotted once again in the Big Apple, and she wore a body-hugging black tank top with a matching sports bra underneath. Suri also wore a pair of black thonged sandals to pull the look together. Photos of the ensemble were shared on fan accounts, where people praised her sartorial sensibilities.
The following month, Suri visited Holmes on set while she was filming in Manhattan. The 19-year-old wore a white cropped tank top, along with a pair of olive green cargo pants, and she completed the outfit with a pair of siren red sneakers. At a glance, Suri was the spitting image of her mom from her "Dawson's Creek" days. Just days later, Suri showed how fashion-forward she had become when she was spotted wearing a boho-inspired red dress with paisley patterns. In photos published by Hola!, Suri accessorized with a thin brown belt around her waist that helped break up the pattern of the dress.