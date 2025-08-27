Shady Things About JD Vance, Revealed By His Former Classmates & Friends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JD Vance may now be known as the ultraconservative vice president in the polarizing second cabinet of Donald Trump, but he didn't always hold these views. As a U.S. senator and now second-in-command, he has supported an array of policies that infringe on LGBTQ+ rights and spouted praise for law enforcement amid Trump's controversial decision to send the National Guard to Washington, D.C. However, a former friend attested that this doesn't represent the person they once knew.

While this may be shocking to those previously unfamiliar with him, this isn't all that surprising to those who were. After all, he's married to Usha Vance, a former Hillary Clinton supporter and registered Democrat until 2014. In a situation that mirrors her husband's, Usha has also had her shady side exposed by former friends and classmates. For starters, both Vances were Trump detractors. JD went so far as to claim he might have to vote blue in 2016.

"I think there's a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton," he said in an interview with NPR's Terry Gross in August 2016, before he got into politics. Then just the author of the best-selling autobiography "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir Of A Family And Culture In Crisis," JD wouldn't become a politician until 2022, when he was elected to the Senate. Before then, friends claim that JD was far from the LGBTQ-hating, cop-loving person he personifies today.