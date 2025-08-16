Shady Things About Usha Vance, Revealed By Her Friends And Family

Usha Vance has always been a mystery to those around her. Perhaps that explains why Usha has been the subject of so many scandalous rumors in the short time she's been in the spotlight. The impression she made on friends wasn't always favorable. In fact, some classmates have painted a seriously shady picture of what the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance was like in her youth. If she comes off as cold and calculating to you, you aren't alone. Many of her former classmates thought so, too.

Since rising to the post of second lady, Usha has baffled observers, who have tried to make sense of the successful Indian-American lawyer's motivations and true beliefs. However, Usha has a shady side that is out in the open: she has unabashedly switched political allegiances shortly before her husband ran for the U.S. Senate, having been a registered Democrat until 2014. And in 2016, Usha reportedly supported Hillary Clinton.

In fact, JD himself was against Donald Trump that election cycle. "I think there's a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton," he told NPR's Terry Gross in 2016. Usha and JD's marriage might be a bit strange, but they at least have that in common. If the anecdotes from friends and acquaintances of her past are to be believed, Usha has always preferred to keep her cards close to her chest.