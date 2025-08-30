Trump's Ex Marla Maples, 61, Desperately Tries To Hide Her True Age With Sultry 'Fits

Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples has shown off her body in some alluring outfits. Weeks before her 62nd birthday, Maples seemed eager to flaunt her figure during a trip to Croatia in August 2025. She uploaded multiple Instagram posts, including a recap of her visit to Hvar. In the first slide, the former model rocked a white monokini that showcased her midsection, along with a pair of short denim cutoffs that offered an eyeful of her tanned legs. Maples sported a multi-colored kimono over top, but left it open to leave her body on display. Plus, she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses that hid her face and, at a glance, made her look much younger than her years. The post also included a snap of Maples riding a moped in the ensemble and a group shot where she blended in with a crew that appeared to be decades younger.

The attempt at concealing her age with a sultry outfit did not go unnoticed by Maples' followers. "Could take this post a little more seriously if you were wearing something a little more serious," one Instagram user commented. Even attempts at praising the look came off as backhanded. "Still looking good for an old lady!" a follower replied.

The white one-piece that was the centerpiece of the 'fit may be one of her favorites, as Maples flaunted her body in that same swimsuit a year earlier. In July 2024, she posted a video recapping a visit to a spa with a friend, which included taking a cold plunge. Maples wore the revealing monokini, and that time around, there was no kimono covering her up. The vid ended with her dripping wet in the swimsuit after leaving the water. Those weren't the only times Maples wore revealing outfits.