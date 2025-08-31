Lauren Sánchez Bezos Had Quite The Inappropriate Wardrobe As A News Anchor

Thanks to her charming on-air personality and penchant for wearing inappropriate outfits, Lauren Sánchez Bezos became a fan-favorite as a news anchor on "Good Day L.A." She first got her start on the popular news show in 2003, but stepped away in the mid-2000s to raise her kids with her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell. In 2009, Bezos began appearing on "Extra" as a correspondent, and she returned to "Good Day" a co-host from 2011 until 2017. Those familiar with her sartorial sensibilities will not be surprised to learn that Bezos often chose outfits that put her curves on display.

During her time as a weekend correspondent for "Extra," Bezos was given high-profile assignments such as the 2010 Emmys, where she interviewed the likes of Al Pacino and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Bezos also interviewed Bill Clinton in March of that same year. For the occasion, she opted for a low-cut dark blue dress that clung to her chest and offered an eyeful. Drawing further attention to her neckline, Bezos accessorized with a large pearl necklace.

By her standards, the dress may not have been too risque, but it was quite a revealing number for interviewing a former president. "Extra" reposted the interview to its YouTube page in January 2019, and several viewers noted that the former TV host was packing on the charm for Clinton a little too much. "This is not professional....She's not interviewing him..She's hitting on him," one YouTube user wrote. Others pointed out that Bezos has clearly had plastic surgery since her news anchor days. Perhaps the flirtatious behavior was over the top, but seeing Bezos wear eye-catching outfits on-air was typical.