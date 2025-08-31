Lauren Sánchez Bezos Had Quite The Inappropriate Wardrobe As A News Anchor
Thanks to her charming on-air personality and penchant for wearing inappropriate outfits, Lauren Sánchez Bezos became a fan-favorite as a news anchor on "Good Day L.A." She first got her start on the popular news show in 2003, but stepped away in the mid-2000s to raise her kids with her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell. In 2009, Bezos began appearing on "Extra" as a correspondent, and she returned to "Good Day" a co-host from 2011 until 2017. Those familiar with her sartorial sensibilities will not be surprised to learn that Bezos often chose outfits that put her curves on display.
During her time as a weekend correspondent for "Extra," Bezos was given high-profile assignments such as the 2010 Emmys, where she interviewed the likes of Al Pacino and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Bezos also interviewed Bill Clinton in March of that same year. For the occasion, she opted for a low-cut dark blue dress that clung to her chest and offered an eyeful. Drawing further attention to her neckline, Bezos accessorized with a large pearl necklace.
By her standards, the dress may not have been too risque, but it was quite a revealing number for interviewing a former president. "Extra" reposted the interview to its YouTube page in January 2019, and several viewers noted that the former TV host was packing on the charm for Clinton a little too much. "This is not professional....She's not interviewing him..She's hitting on him," one YouTube user wrote. Others pointed out that Bezos has clearly had plastic surgery since her news anchor days. Perhaps the flirtatious behavior was over the top, but seeing Bezos wear eye-catching outfits on-air was typical.
She wore a low-cut red dress while performing several duties
Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore many hats on "Good Day L.A.," as evidenced by her appearance on the show in February 2012. Not only did she cover the weather, but she also sat at the desk to anchor with the other co-hosts. She even did an outdoor segment where she sampled various foods as a tie-in with the upcoming Super Bowl. Bezos wore a busty outfit on that day: a tight-fitting bright red dress with a plunging neckline. The piece had tiny sleeves and a skirt that hugged her figure. To break up the dress, Bezos accessorized with a bulky black belt that further accentuated her body's shape.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos promised blue skies in a leggy blue dress
Revealing dresses became something of a theme for Lauren Sánchez Bezos while she worked as a multi-hyphenate anchor on "Good Day L.A." She was given plenty of screentime in April 2012 when she wore a slinky powder blue dress that offered viewers an eyeful of her toned legs. The hemline of the skirt came several inches above her knees, and it had slits on the sides. Bezos wore a bulky brown belt around her waist and a pair of chunky red heels that she later swapped for strappy nude stilettos. Her entire ensemble was on display as she gave a spirited weather forecast that involved scurrying around in the body-hugging look.
Another day, another outfit with a plunging neckline
A month earlier, Lauren Sánchez Bezos sported a berry blue dress. This was during a truncated appearance on "Good Day L.A." in March 2012. Once again, she chose a dress that offered viewers an eyeful of her curves. The low-cut number was also cinched at the waist to further enhance her figure. As she usually did around that era, the news anchor opted to complete the look with a thick belt. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings and multiple bracelets.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' two-toned push-up top
Early on in her return to Fox 11, Lauren Sánchez Bezos was behind the news desk as she reported on heavier material, such as gang violence, and light-hearted fare, such as dancing to shed pounds. Even though she was seated and not giving a full view of her ensemble during a June 2009 report, Bezos did flaunt her assets in a two-tone dress that was lilac at the top and grape from below the ribcage. The top had a faux-collar and left her chest exposed, and its design helped enhance her cleavage for the camera.
She got animated in a tiny, white minidress
In July 2010, Lauren Sánchez Bezos embraced the summer weather in a tiny white dress that showcased her figure. She seemed extra demonstrative while appearing on "Good Day L.A." in the dress, which had an open keyhole neckline that drew the eye to her assets. The outfit had cap sleeves, and gold sequins outlined her neckline, which gave the look Cleopatra vibes. Even though she was mostly seated for that appearance, the TV host excitedly stood up to greet and hug a male guest, and viewers were offered a glimpse of her form-fitting outfit.