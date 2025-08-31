The Glaring Red Flags Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Husband Are Headed For Divorce
Could political power couple Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, be destined for Splitsville?! On the outside looking in, the governor of Arkansas and her political consultant hubby, Bryan, appear to have it all: successful careers, three children, and a beautiful golden retriever named Traveler, to boot. What's not to love?
The story goes that the pair first met in 2007 while working on the campaign trail for Sarah Huckabee's father, presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, the couple wed on May 25, 2010, on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. And the rest is simply history!
Alas, there are a few glaring red flags surrounding the couple's union that give some serious cause for pause — and no, it has nothing to do with the skin-tight strapless dresses Sarah has been sporting or her attempts to flaunt her slim new figure. Instead, it's all about the couple's competing professional ambitions. Over the years, it appears there's been a consistent push-pull between the husband and wife as it relates to balancing their busy political careers and their family life, including raising their children.
Bryan Sanders' professional aspirations appear to have taken a back seat
While Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be considered the most successful spouse in the marriage, Bryan Sanders' work as a top-tier political consultant is certainly nothing to sneeze at. In 2011, he was named partner at Dresner, Wickers and Associates, a Republican consulting firm now known as Dresner Wickers Barber Sanders, per Roll Call. And in 2012, The Washington Post named a political ad he worked on for Florida Congressman Ted Yoho's 2012 campaign one of "The Best Political Ads of 2012."
By 2017, however, the dynamic in the Huckabee Sanders household had began to shift, namely when Sarah accepted the White House Press Secretary position in President Trump's first administration — the first mother to ever do so, mind you. For a 2019 ExtraTV piece, Sean Spicer asked Sarah if Bryan had become "the carpool guy" and "the lunch maker" for their kids following her new gig. "Their outfits have gotten worse, but everybody's still alive," Sarah joked in response.
As it turns out, however, Sarah's time as White House Press Secretary proved to be short-lived. In June 2019, she announced she was resigning from her position to spend more time with her children. Still, we can't help but wonder if that was just the nice way to say that Bryan had grown tired of the carpool and sandwich-cutting circuit. However, it wasn't long before Sarah had taken an all-new high-powered political role, and her hubby was seemingly doing his wife's bidding once again. Shortly after being sworn in as governor of Arkansas in January 2023, she tapped Bryan to lead a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. "I look at my role like a convening role," Bryan told Talk Business & Politics in February about the unpaid position. A convening role, indeed.