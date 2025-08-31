The Glaring Red Flags Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Husband Are Headed For Divorce

Could political power couple Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, be destined for Splitsville?! On the outside looking in, the governor of Arkansas and her political consultant hubby, Bryan, appear to have it all: successful careers, three children, and a beautiful golden retriever named Traveler, to boot. What's not to love?

The story goes that the pair first met in 2007 while working on the campaign trail for Sarah Huckabee's father, presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, the couple wed on May 25, 2010, on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. And the rest is simply history!

Alas, there are a few glaring red flags surrounding the couple's union that give some serious cause for pause — and no, it has nothing to do with the skin-tight strapless dresses Sarah has been sporting or her attempts to flaunt her slim new figure. Instead, it's all about the couple's competing professional ambitions. Over the years, it appears there's been a consistent push-pull between the husband and wife as it relates to balancing their busy political careers and their family life, including raising their children.