Unfiltered Photos Of CBS News' Norah O'Donnell Are Head-Turning

Norah O'Donnell has always been stunning, but we typically see the CBS star post-hair and makeup and with professional lighting. So, what does she look like without all of the above? We did a quick scan of her socials, and ... yup, still stunning.

Summer 2025 saw O'Donnell share an Instagram photo dump highlighting her love for hydrangeas. The last slide included a makeup-free snap of her holding a basket of flowers (that were not hydrangeas, but that's besides the point), and while she did look different without all the glam, she certainly didn't need any product to highlight her iconic light blue eyes. That said, we'll give her props for donning a striped blue shirt that brought them out even more.

While we're on the clever move of wearing a shirt that emphasized her eyes, it bears mentioning that that wasn't her only hack for keeping an unfiltered and makeup-free snap so flawless. O'Donnell also wore a hat for the pic, which kept the lighting even and nixed any unflattering shadows. TBH, that tracks. After all, while O'Donnell has undergone a transformation in some ways, her career as a broadcaster stems right back to her childhood. It's not exactly untold that O'Donnell spent part of her childhood in South Korea, but as she revealed in a 2017 episode of "CBS This Morning," she was also cast to do English lessons on TV during that period. With all that in mind, we're not shocked that when it comes to being on camera, O'Donnell is a seasoned pro. And really, who needs a filter when you've got decades of industry know-how?