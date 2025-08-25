Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Her Supermodel Figure In Sultry 'Fit (Your Loss, Don & Gavin)
Kimberly Guilfoyle just reminded everyone — especially her exes — that she is that girl. In a recent snapshot posted to Daphne Barak's Instagram, the duo posed for the camera and smized hard. "'Girls Afternoon' with my beautiful friend," Barak wrote about Guilfoyle, praising her pal's work as the future ambassador to Greece, as well as her dedication to President Donald Trump.
In the photo, the former prosecutor wore a tan body dress and honestly looked fantastic. She was giving major supermodel energy here, and hopefully ex-husband Gavin Newsom and ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. are somewhere punching the air right now over what they used to have. Tsk, tsk.
Guilfoyle totally has a shady side, but since she didn't personally post the photo to her own Instagram feed, this seems less like a revenge photo and more like a chicks before d***s situation. You've got to hand it to her; Guilfoyle is the living embodiment of Chumbawamba's '90s song about getting knocked down, but getting up again. She's had a public rise and fall in Trump Land, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing her work for the Republican party. She was dumped for younger model Bettina Anderson, but she's still out here looking fabulous. Eat your heart out, boys!
Kimberly is getting the last laugh when it comes to her exes
While that photo may not have been a revenge 'fit, Kimberly Guilfoyle certainly has a history of doing that, post-Donald Trump Jr. breakup. Like the time she showed off her bare back with a poofy purple dress, or when she rocked a low-cut dress that hugged all the right places. Of course, nothing tops Guilfoyle's "Princess Diana" moment when she posed in a black mini dress that showed off her killer legs. It was the sexiest revenge dress, posted as Don Jr. packed on the PDA with Bettina Anderson.
While divorcing Gavin Newsom probably hurt at the time, Guilfoyle easily dodged a bullet. In a shocking turn of events, Newsom is now more hated by the internet than Guilfoyle. It's hard not to picture the former first lady of San Francisco cackling at how far the tables have turned. Meanwhile, Don Jr. may still be with Anderson, but his relationship track record isn't great — and it still doesn't seem like he's found someone who's earned his father's approval, something he so desperately craves.