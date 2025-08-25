Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Her Supermodel Figure In Sultry 'Fit (Your Loss, Don & Gavin)

Kimberly Guilfoyle just reminded everyone — especially her exes — that she is that girl. In a recent snapshot posted to Daphne Barak's Instagram, the duo posed for the camera and smized hard. "'Girls Afternoon' with my beautiful friend," Barak wrote about Guilfoyle, praising her pal's work as the future ambassador to Greece, as well as her dedication to President Donald Trump.

In the photo, the former prosecutor wore a tan body dress and honestly looked fantastic. She was giving major supermodel energy here, and hopefully ex-husband Gavin Newsom and ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. are somewhere punching the air right now over what they used to have. Tsk, tsk.

Guilfoyle totally has a shady side, but since she didn't personally post the photo to her own Instagram feed, this seems less like a revenge photo and more like a chicks before d***s situation. You've got to hand it to her; Guilfoyle is the living embodiment of Chumbawamba's '90s song about getting knocked down, but getting up again. She's had a public rise and fall in Trump Land, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing her work for the Republican party. She was dumped for younger model Bettina Anderson, but she's still out here looking fabulous. Eat your heart out, boys!