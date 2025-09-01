The Borderline Inappropriate Outfit Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Will Never Live Down

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau became something of a style icon during the height of her fame, but that didn't stop her from making a major style faux pas during her tenure wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It all happened in 2017 when she traveled to the Vatican with her husband, Justin, to meet Pope Francis, who passed away in April 2025. After the meeting, she took to Facebook to commemorate the moment. "What an enriching experience it was to meet with Pope Francis," she captioned a photo of them engaging in conversation. "I cherish our common belief that people of all faiths and backgrounds must stand united for peace."

Sophie's visit with the Pope was so successful that she even managed to slip in a bit of informal conversation. Taking to Instagram, Sophie shared a sweet conversation she had with the Pope, where she got to ask him about his vices. She wrote, "I hear you have a vice? He looked at me with the wide, curious eyes of a child. I added: 'Maple syrup." Surprisingly, the Pope took the question well, according to Sophie, who claimed that "He burst into laughter." But the conversation then took a serious turn. "But what stayed with me most was what he said at the end," she continued, adding, "He looked at me intently and asked, 'Please pray for me.'"

Despite their easy rapport, Sophie donned an inappropriate outfit in front of the Pope that she may never live down — as it broke tradition.