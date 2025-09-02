Why Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Eyes Have Everyone Wondering About Her Health

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' eyes have been a topic of discussion for years. Sanders, who transformed from being one of Donald Trump's White House press secretaries to the governor of Arkansas, has often been the butt of jokes. For years, Sanders wore dark and heavy eye makeup, styled in a smokey eye, that left her vulnerable to online trolls who enjoyed picking apart her appearance. Comedian Michelle Wolf even took a crack at Sanders during the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner, though she received a ton of online pushback from people who felt she was being insensitive.

Unfortunately, online commenters have also speculated about the natural, un-made-up version of Sanders' eyes, which some believe may indicate something serious about her health. In case you didn't know, there are several illnesses that can affect the shape, size, and functionality of the eye, from thyroid issues to heart problems. On Reddit, for example, several users have attributed Sanders' eyes to various underlying health issues. "It looks like mild third nerve palsy – causes an eye to be slightly off when looking inward, and a drooping eyelid. I have the same problem," commented one user. "I wasn't sure if anyone else noticed it, but I'm so used to feeling self conscious about my own eye that I immediately noticed it with her." Meanwhile, a second suggested two possible conditions: "Unilateral Ptosis (one drooping eyelid) and/or Amblyopia (lazy eye)."

Sanders has never addressed the conversation surrounding her eyes head-on, but that doesn't mean we don't know a little about her medical history.