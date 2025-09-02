Why Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Eyes Have Everyone Wondering About Her Health
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' eyes have been a topic of discussion for years. Sanders, who transformed from being one of Donald Trump's White House press secretaries to the governor of Arkansas, has often been the butt of jokes. For years, Sanders wore dark and heavy eye makeup, styled in a smokey eye, that left her vulnerable to online trolls who enjoyed picking apart her appearance. Comedian Michelle Wolf even took a crack at Sanders during the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner, though she received a ton of online pushback from people who felt she was being insensitive.
Unfortunately, online commenters have also speculated about the natural, un-made-up version of Sanders' eyes, which some believe may indicate something serious about her health. In case you didn't know, there are several illnesses that can affect the shape, size, and functionality of the eye, from thyroid issues to heart problems. On Reddit, for example, several users have attributed Sanders' eyes to various underlying health issues. "It looks like mild third nerve palsy – causes an eye to be slightly off when looking inward, and a drooping eyelid. I have the same problem," commented one user. "I wasn't sure if anyone else noticed it, but I'm so used to feeling self conscious about my own eye that I immediately noticed it with her." Meanwhile, a second suggested two possible conditions: "Unilateral Ptosis (one drooping eyelid) and/or Amblyopia (lazy eye)."
Sanders has never addressed the conversation surrounding her eyes head-on, but that doesn't mean we don't know a little about her medical history.
Does Sarah Huckabee Sanders have thyroid eye disease?
When it comes to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' history of health issues, many users have also speculated as to whether she has thyroid eye disease, which often causes bulging, drooping, and more in affected patients. However, there's been no confirmation that Sanders deals with the disorder, which is caused by Graves' disease. According to UPMC, thyroid eye disease, usually abbreviated as TED, has affected every 19 out of 100,000 Americans. Unfortunately, they will eventually navigate the scary ordeal, which can cause a host of serious symptoms (including bulging, sensitivity to light, and much, much more).
With that said, Sanders admitted to getting a similar diagnosis in 2022. The politician had thyroid cancer and surgery to remove it. "Today I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God, I am now cancer-free," shared Sanders in a statement (via The Guardian). "I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon." She continued, "This experience has been a reminder that whatever battles you may be facing, don't lose heart. As governor I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state."
