The Tragic Truth About Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Health Issues
Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't exactly America's sweetheart. She's rubbed a lot of people the wrong way over the years, and celebrities haven't held back about how much they really can't stand her. From sparring with reporters like it's a sport to her endless controversies, Sanders has made a name for herself — and not always in a good way. But what many people don't realize about Trump's former press secretary turned Arkansas governor is that behind the tough exterior, she's faced some serious personal challenges, including cancer.
In September 2022, Sanders revealed she had thyroid cancer, but only after she'd already undergone treatment. According to her, the diagnosis came that same month, and she wasted no time taking action. "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," she noted in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support." Meanwhile, her surgeon, Dr. John R. Sims, added that the cancer was the most common — and most treatable — type: Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma. "While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down," he said.
And true to form, it hasn't. Sanders has stayed in the political ring, as scrappy as ever, with a clean bill of health and what looks to be a renewed sense of purpose. Like it or not, she's not going anywhere — and according to her, God's got her back.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now on the mend
Since bouncing back from her thyroid cancer diagnosis and treatment, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has returned to public life in full force. Her political presence is as firm as ever, and so are the head-turning fashion choices that have sparked more than a few double takes. Whether it's skin-tight strapless dresses or leg-baring outfits that supposedly flaunt her dramatic weight loss, Sanders is clearly feeling herself again — and she's not afraid to show it.
Almost exactly a year after revealing her health scare, Sanders took to social media with a post reflecting on her recovery. "Last September I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and exactly one year ago today I underwent surgery to have my thyroid and several dozen lymph nodes removed. Thanks to God and amazing doctors I'm still cancer free," she penned. "I took this picture just before my surgery but I now have a scar that runs the length of my neck and it's a daily reminder that no matter what battles we are facing don't lose heart. God is good. #cancersucks #cancersurvivor"
And in fairness to the governor, Sanders has channeled her experience into support for others facing similar challenges. In June 2023, she showed up for the grand opening of CARTI Arkansas' new surgery center, and just a month later, she helped cut the ribbon for the state's first Proton Center — both aimed at improving cancer care in Arkansas. "Now, families struggling with a cancer diagnosis will have world-class treatment close to home — it will change and save lives," she wrote in a post. Say what you will about her politics or questionable wardrobe, but at least when it comes to cancer advocacy, she's walking the walk.