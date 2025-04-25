The Tragic Truth About Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Health Issues

Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't exactly America's sweetheart. She's rubbed a lot of people the wrong way over the years, and celebrities haven't held back about how much they really can't stand her. From sparring with reporters like it's a sport to her endless controversies, Sanders has made a name for herself — and not always in a good way. But what many people don't realize about Trump's former press secretary turned Arkansas governor is that behind the tough exterior, she's faced some serious personal challenges, including cancer.

In September 2022, Sanders revealed she had thyroid cancer, but only after she'd already undergone treatment. According to her, the diagnosis came that same month, and she wasted no time taking action. "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," she noted in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support." Meanwhile, her surgeon, Dr. John R. Sims, added that the cancer was the most common — and most treatable — type: Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma. "While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down," he said.

And true to form, it hasn't. Sanders has stayed in the political ring, as scrappy as ever, with a clean bill of health and what looks to be a renewed sense of purpose. Like it or not, she's not going anywhere — and according to her, God's got her back.