Meghan Markle Deftly Uses Lilibet's Growing Height To Get Attention For Her Netflix Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet is growing up so fast! Having turned 4 years old this summer, Lilibet, or simply Lili, looked surprisingly all grown-up in a charming new video Meghan posted to her Instagram Story on August 26. In the clip, Lili is seen planting a kiss on a large framed photo Harry had given his wife as a surprise present — so tall that she could reach the top of the frame without even trying. The portrait featured the Duchess of Sussex and the family's late beagle, Guy, whose tragic death she announced earlier this year. "Morning surprise from my husband," Meghan captioned the video, which was set to the 1964 hit "My Guy" by Mary Wells. Sweet, right?!

Considering the timing of the post, though, we can't help but wonder whether the post was intended as a soft plug. You see, August 26 was International Dog Day and also the Season 2 premiere of Meghan's cooking series "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix. Not to mention, she hadn't shared anything about her kids in a hot minute, making it a guaranteed way to stir up some buzz. Phew.

In fact, this isn't the first time Meghan has given a glimpse of her daughter to promote one of her projects. Back in February, she also included Lilibet in a promotional image for the relaunch of her lifestyle brand As Ever. The snap captured the Duchess running in a vast garden alongside her rarely seen daughter. Let's just say fans weren't too happy with the marketing tactic. "Using her kids for promotion. Sounds about right for her," one X user wrote. Another reacted, "She's using her kid to recapture her relevance. Gross."