Kate Middleton's New Blond Hair Has Us Feeling Deja Vu (& Not In A Good Way)

Royal fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Wales en route to church this weekend, but it wasn't the chestnut-haired future consort they were used to seeing. Instead, Kate Middleton was sporting a much blonder hue — and it kind of reminded us of another time she switched her trademark locks. Yes, we're talking about the bangs.

As with the bangs — which some loved and others felt didn't do her any favors — Middleton's blonder hair has sparked a ton of debate. Some have loved the lighter look, with one X, formerly Twitter, user writing, "Her hair keeps getting lighter & I LOVE IT!" Another mused that she may have had it lightened for the summer, while another still pointed out that it may even have been less blond IRL. "I believe someone highlighted the picture so we could see them better hence a blonder shade," they wrote. As for those who weren't fans of the new look, let's just say they were... vocal. Countless social media users believed the specific blond used was the wrong shade for the Princess of Wales. In addition to some Instagram critics saying the color washed her out, others also felt the lighter shade aged Middleton.

Of course, some have also pointed out that the noticeable hair color change was a helpful distraction from other goings-on in the Waleses' lives. As many will know, the family is planning to move to Forest Lodge, a private home within the Windsor Great Park. Not everyone is thrilled about that, and one Instagram commenter who believed the color change had been strategic didn't hold back. "It's a distraction. Still going to talk about your forever home, all the vacations you take, your laziness and whatever we feel like," they wrote. Tough crowd!