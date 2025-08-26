Kate Middleton Wasn't Doing Herself Any Favors With This Hairstyle (& We're Glad It's Gone)

Princess Catherine's hair is arguably one of her best features, but there's one hairstyle she tried out that we're glad she's never gone back to. Over the years, Kate Middleton has become known for her thick, luxurious hair that's always perfectly coiffed. Even as a young royal, early in her relationship with her future husband, Prince William, her hair always seemed photo-shoot ready, but not in an overdone way. And it's only gotten better with time! In fact, Kate's best hairstyles rival even the most perfect salon blowouts or updos. The person she has to thank for this is, of course, her long-time hairstylist, Richard Ward, who even crafted her gorgeous wedding hair for her royal wedding to William.

But Kate's hair isn't just gorgeous. It's remarkably healthy, too — especially for its length. "In simple terms, the longer the hair, the 'older' the hair and the more susceptible to damage (particularly at the ends) so there's no doubt (nor surprise!) that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will have a great hair care regime, with a hydrating and protecting shampoo/conditioner at the very root of her daily routine," shared trichologist Eva Proudman with Hello! in June 2025. But diet also plays a role. "I cannot emphasize how much a healthy diet impacts the hair of our health — particularly growth — so I'm sure that Catherine follows a well-balanced diet, packed full of protein, rich in iron and containing a colorful mix of vegetables, fruit and healthy fat, too," she added.

Unfortunately, Kate's track record with hair isn't totally flawless, as she once experimented with a style that didn't do her any favors (and we're glad it's gone).