Crew Gaines: What Most People Don't Know About Chip & Joanna's Youngest Son

In June 2018, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines became parents of five children. After so many years as a family of six, the Gaines bunch was finally complete. While their four oldest were born before Chip and Joanna's HGTV fame, Crew came along when they were household names thanks to the massively popular "Fixer Upper." While Chip and Joanna are protective of their children's privacy, they seem more relaxed about sharing Crew on social media.

There are rare times when Joanna and Chip let us see Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie, but Crew is the one we see featured on Joanna's socials the most. With a big age difference, Crew adds contrast to his parents' lives. They've already sent some kids off to college, but Joanna and Chip still have plenty to look forward to with their youngest. Crew has also taught his parents important lessons in these short years and completed their family in ways they didn't even know they needed.

"This little boy knows how to live — eyes wide open, always expectant for a glimpse of wonder," Joanna captioned an Instagram video of Crew exploring nature. Welcoming Crew when the Gaineses were building their Magnolia empire also meant he was in for a ride. "He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings. I always tell Chip, 'This boy is going to be able to run the company by age 5!'" Joanna told People in 2019. Even though he's still little, the snippets of information the Gaineses have shared give good insight into his life and personality.