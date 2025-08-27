Fox News' Sean Hannity Accidentally Admits How Thin Skinned He Really Is In NYC Rant

Sean Hannity accidentally exposed that his bruised big ego played a part in his fleeing New York City. During a Fox News broadcast in January 2024, Hannity mentioned that he was filming in his new home in Florida. He then dropped a laundry list of complaints about NYC and opined that Florida offered a "better quality of life." Later that year, the Fox News anchor listed his Long Island mansion for sale for $13.8 million. Despite his claims of leaving for greener pastures, it turns out there was more to the story of why Hannity relocated.

While talking to former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, Hannity attempted to bash the city, but wound up revealing why he was not cut out for the Big Apple. "I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people would stare at me and hated me, and they had daggers in their eyes," Hannity said on August 26. "I don't know why New Yorkers are so intolerant, but that was my life in New York, so I left," he added.

Hannity: I left New York... I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people hated me. I don't know why New Yorkers are so intolerant pic.twitter.com/xmxt8UShWE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025

The attempt to paint NYC and its denizens in a bad light backfired when clips of the Fox News rant were shared on X. "Me thinks Hannity is thin skinned," one user commented. Other viewers thought his reason for leaving NYC just showed the shady side of Hannity. "That he thinks something is wrong with everyone in New York City rather than being accountable for his own behavior is peak Hannity," a member of the Twitterati chimed in. "Bro, you left NYC because no one wanted you there," another added. The anti-Hannity sentiment must have been strong, as the TV personality left his girlfriend behind after the move.