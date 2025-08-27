Fox News' Sean Hannity Accidentally Admits How Thin Skinned He Really Is In NYC Rant
Sean Hannity accidentally exposed that his bruised big ego played a part in his fleeing New York City. During a Fox News broadcast in January 2024, Hannity mentioned that he was filming in his new home in Florida. He then dropped a laundry list of complaints about NYC and opined that Florida offered a "better quality of life." Later that year, the Fox News anchor listed his Long Island mansion for sale for $13.8 million. Despite his claims of leaving for greener pastures, it turns out there was more to the story of why Hannity relocated.
While talking to former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, Hannity attempted to bash the city, but wound up revealing why he was not cut out for the Big Apple. "I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people would stare at me and hated me, and they had daggers in their eyes," Hannity said on August 26. "I don't know why New Yorkers are so intolerant, but that was my life in New York, so I left," he added.
Hannity: I left New York... I had a hard time going to a restaurant in New York City because people hated me. I don't know why New Yorkers are so intolerant pic.twitter.com/xmxt8UShWE
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025
The attempt to paint NYC and its denizens in a bad light backfired when clips of the Fox News rant were shared on X. "Me thinks Hannity is thin skinned," one user commented. Other viewers thought his reason for leaving NYC just showed the shady side of Hannity. "That he thinks something is wrong with everyone in New York City rather than being accountable for his own behavior is peak Hannity," a member of the Twitterati chimed in. "Bro, you left NYC because no one wanted you there," another added. The anti-Hannity sentiment must have been strong, as the TV personality left his girlfriend behind after the move.
Sean Hannity chose a long-distance romance over dealing with New Yorkers
As mentioned, Sean Hannity announced his move to Florida in January 2024. He originally broke the news on his radio show, and at the time framed it as a problem with New York. "I am out. I am done. I'm finished. New York, New York, goodbye," Hannity said (via the New York Post). Similar to when he mentioned being "hated" by fellow restaurant goers, New Yorkers popped up to cheerfully bid the right-wing pundit farewell. "Is the proper reply, 'Good riddance?'" one person wrote on X after the news of his relocation spread. "Let's take a guess. Hannity is obviously not liked in NY for all his rants against this great City," a New York resident added.
New Yorkers' disapproval of Hannity had quite the impact, as he moved to Florida while his longtime girlfriend, fellow Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt, stayed in NYC. The couple had kept their relationship mostly under wraps — perhaps in part to shield Earhardt from the anti-Hannity movement in the city — but by December 2024, they were engaged.
The following month, Earhardt downplayed their long-distance arrangement while speaking about their engagement. "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work. It's easy," she said on "Fox & Friends" in January (via the Daily Mail). Hannity showed he would rather make his fiancee fly down the coast every week instead of enduring the vitriol from New Yorkers.