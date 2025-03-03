Sean Hannity Accidentally Exposed His Ego Is Bigger Than Trump's

When it comes to Donald Trump and Sean Hannity, there's no question that both of them have pretty big egos. However, some may have noticed that Hannity had a slight chip on his shoulder during his interview with Trump and his bestie Elon Musk — and it actually hinted at him having even more pride than the president.

ICYMI, there were a few moments during Musk and Trump's joint appearance on "Hannity" when the host slipped in a little reminder of just who he was. For starters, there was his quip to Musk regarding getting over it when a preferred candidate lost an election, which saw him add, "I've been on TV — this is my 29th year. I've been on radio 35 years" (via The White House). Granted, he was making a point about learning to deal with disappointments and differing opinions IRL, so we'll give him some grace there. However, another notable moment came later on, when Trump made a comment about a far-left journalist potentially conducting the interview just as smoothly. Suffice it to say, Hannity disagreed.

Responding to Trump's note that another journalist might have been equally as fair to Musk after hearing what he had to say, the Fox News star interjected, "They would attack him as being unconstitutional ... fascist." Though it's possible he was trying to make a little joke, his tone made things feel a little touchy. Adding to the awkwardness, Trump didn't respond. In fact, he kept speaking, and if anything, seemed a little annoyed that Hannity wasn't taking his cues to listen to what he was saying. As for Musk, he glanced up at Hannity, but didn't have any change in his expression. Big yikes.