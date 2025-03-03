Sean Hannity Accidentally Exposed His Ego Is Bigger Than Trump's
When it comes to Donald Trump and Sean Hannity, there's no question that both of them have pretty big egos. However, some may have noticed that Hannity had a slight chip on his shoulder during his interview with Trump and his bestie Elon Musk — and it actually hinted at him having even more pride than the president.
ICYMI, there were a few moments during Musk and Trump's joint appearance on "Hannity" when the host slipped in a little reminder of just who he was. For starters, there was his quip to Musk regarding getting over it when a preferred candidate lost an election, which saw him add, "I've been on TV — this is my 29th year. I've been on radio 35 years" (via The White House). Granted, he was making a point about learning to deal with disappointments and differing opinions IRL, so we'll give him some grace there. However, another notable moment came later on, when Trump made a comment about a far-left journalist potentially conducting the interview just as smoothly. Suffice it to say, Hannity disagreed.
Responding to Trump's note that another journalist might have been equally as fair to Musk after hearing what he had to say, the Fox News star interjected, "They would attack him as being unconstitutional ... fascist." Though it's possible he was trying to make a little joke, his tone made things feel a little touchy. Adding to the awkwardness, Trump didn't respond. In fact, he kept speaking, and if anything, seemed a little annoyed that Hannity wasn't taking his cues to listen to what he was saying. As for Musk, he glanced up at Hannity, but didn't have any change in his expression. Big yikes.
Trump laughed off the jabs Sean Hannity made at him
To his credit, Donald Trump was a pretty good sport when Sean Hannity made playful jabs at him during his and Elon Musk's joint interview. Exhibit A: when Hannity ragged him about not being the richest in the room, Trump bowed his head in mock acceptance, joking that that was why it was so important for him to be president. As an aside, Hannity's net worth has landed him at the top of Fox News' richest anchors list, so no one involved in the conversation was hard up for cash in any way — but we digress.
Trump also took it on the chin when Hannity made a joke about him and Musk suffering grave consequences as a result of being friends with him (a not-so-subtle reminder to all that he, too, was friendly with the president). "He has no idea that if you're friends with him, you pay a price. ... I'll walk in a restaurant in New York, and it's like half the room, it's daggers," the Fox News anchor joked. Trump seemed pensive as the Tesla founder agreed wholeheartedly, took a beat, and then shrugged it off with a laugh before Musk continued his Trump love fest.
Going back to Hannity's crack about far-left reporters labeling Musk an "unconstitutional fascist," like we said, he probably meant to get both men to chuckle (or at least nod in agreement), but his attempt didn't land nearly as well as he expected it to. Either way, it certainly made for good TV.