Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole's Unbothered Act After Taylor Swift Proposal Is Totally See-Through

By trying to show she had moved on, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole confirmed she's not fully over him. Nicole is an influencer and sportscaster who was the NFL player's on-again, off-again girlfriend from 2017 until 2022 — his last public relationship before hooking up with Taylor Swift. The same day that Kelce and Swift announced their engagement, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories with a post that raised some eyebrows. Nicole reposted a clip of actor Tracee Ellis Ross discussing "joy" and what it means during The New York Times Wellness Festival. "I think joy is different from happiness," Ross said in the reposted vid. "I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life," she added.

The timing gave the distinct impression that Nicole was overcompensating for her ex's big news by letting everyone know how much "joy" she has in her life. Multiple fans saw right through the post and called Nicole out for not being totally over Kelce. "I'm sorry but this Kayla Nicole chick need to go get a life atp. MOVE ON!" one X user wrote. "Jealous much," another commented.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Trayvis engagement was made public, multiple online users predicted a tough road ahead for Nicole. "Kayla Nicole is about to go on a generational crash out one of which has never been seen before," one person wrote. "She can't even listen to taylor swift's song during her crash out like all of us do," another jokingly added. People also piled on Nicole for failing to secure a ring with Kelce after their protracted relationship.