Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole's Unbothered Act After Taylor Swift Proposal Is Totally See-Through
By trying to show she had moved on, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole confirmed she's not fully over him. Nicole is an influencer and sportscaster who was the NFL player's on-again, off-again girlfriend from 2017 until 2022 — his last public relationship before hooking up with Taylor Swift. The same day that Kelce and Swift announced their engagement, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories with a post that raised some eyebrows. Nicole reposted a clip of actor Tracee Ellis Ross discussing "joy" and what it means during The New York Times Wellness Festival. "I think joy is different from happiness," Ross said in the reposted vid. "I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life," she added.
The timing gave the distinct impression that Nicole was overcompensating for her ex's big news by letting everyone know how much "joy" she has in her life. Multiple fans saw right through the post and called Nicole out for not being totally over Kelce. "I'm sorry but this Kayla Nicole chick need to go get a life atp. MOVE ON!" one X user wrote. "Jealous much," another commented.
Meanwhile, as soon as the Trayvis engagement was made public, multiple online users predicted a tough road ahead for Nicole. "Kayla Nicole is about to go on a generational crash out one of which has never been seen before," one person wrote. "She can't even listen to taylor swift's song during her crash out like all of us do," another jokingly added. People also piled on Nicole for failing to secure a ring with Kelce after their protracted relationship.
Kayla Nicole seemingly opened up about seeing Travis Kelce move on with Taylor Swift
Once news spread that Travis Kelce had proposed to Taylor Swift, fans started noting how Kayla Nicole had come up short. Many mentioned how she dated the Kansas City Chiefs star for five years, while it only took Swift two to get a proposal. "This engagement furthers the agenda that women can have any man they want but you can't get every man to marry you," one X user wrote.
Earlier in the year, the former ESPN personality took the high road when speaking about seeing her ex-beau move on with a world-famous pop star. She didn't mention Kelce and Swift by name when giving a fan relationship advice, but she had to be drawing from her own experience. "I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping. ... She might be really hot, and there's no problem in admitting that," she said on her "The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole" podcast in May. Nicole also insinuated that she was happy to see Kelce move on with top-grade talent instead of "a dud." The podcaster-influencer had not always shown so much equanimity.
During the 2025 Super Bowl, Nicole threw shade at Kelce when she posted to her Instagram Stories about jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles bandwagon. As his Chiefs squared off against the Eagles, Nicole appeared to subtly troll her ex. "Where's the bandwagon emoji?" she wrote on her IG Stories, making it clear she wanted the Eagles to topple Kelce's squad even though she wasn't particularly a fan of that franchise.