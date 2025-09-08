10 Celebrity Social Media Meltdowns That Changed Their Careers

In 2020, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling tarnished her pop culture icon status, along with her book sales, after she published a series of tweets that shared her anti-transgender opinions, which caused an immediate online backlash from fans around the globe. But even with the calls for boycotting the series abound, Rowling chose to double down on her comments over the years through retweets, personal essays, and continued discourse around her disapproval of the trans community. As a result, companies began distancing themselves from the author. Quidditch, the actual sport inspired by her writings, announced it would be changing its name to Quadball. Her family members reportedly received death threats.

We've now found out more of what happened to J.K. Rowling since she got canceled: not only did her book sales go down, but there have also been a number of celebs who have called out Rowling, including the series' film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Radcliffe himself went so far as to pen an essay for The Trevor Project to decry the author's comments while simultaneously encouraging Potterheads to continue believing in the magic of the wizarding world she created. "If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he wrote on the project's website. "And in my opinion nobody can touch that."