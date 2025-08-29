Karoline Leavitt Confirms She Secretly Loves Feuding With Reporters (Kaitlan Collins WYA)

It's no secret that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doesn't exactly have a lovey-dovey relationship with reporters from what she refers to as the "mainstream media." Leavitt showed off her shady side when she confirmed that she enjoys feuding with them from the podium in the historical James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. When asked about her job as press secretary and how she prepared to "face some hostile media" during a February episode of Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," Leavitt told host and daughter-in-law of President Donald J. Trump, Lara Trump, that she "looked forward to it" and "relished the opportunity to bring the truth and the facts to the podium." Cue that Cheshire grin of hers.

Perhaps, no one knows that more than CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins as Leavitt's behavior towards Collins gives off major mean girl vibes. Never forget the time Leavitt refused to take one of Collins' follow-up questions or the time the pair went head to head after Collins' asked Leavitt if there was any evidence to support President Trump's claims that former President Joe Biden had been using an autopen to sign documents during his presidential terms. "You are a reporter, you should find out," Leavitt sniped (via NBC Montana). Suffice it to say, it's crystal clear that Leavitt can't stand Collins.