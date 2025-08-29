Karoline Leavitt Confirms She Secretly Loves Feuding With Reporters (Kaitlan Collins WYA)
It's no secret that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doesn't exactly have a lovey-dovey relationship with reporters from what she refers to as the "mainstream media." Leavitt showed off her shady side when she confirmed that she enjoys feuding with them from the podium in the historical James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. When asked about her job as press secretary and how she prepared to "face some hostile media" during a February episode of Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," Leavitt told host and daughter-in-law of President Donald J. Trump, Lara Trump, that she "looked forward to it" and "relished the opportunity to bring the truth and the facts to the podium." Cue that Cheshire grin of hers.
Perhaps, no one knows that more than CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins as Leavitt's behavior towards Collins gives off major mean girl vibes. Never forget the time Leavitt refused to take one of Collins' follow-up questions or the time the pair went head to head after Collins' asked Leavitt if there was any evidence to support President Trump's claims that former President Joe Biden had been using an autopen to sign documents during his presidential terms. "You are a reporter, you should find out," Leavitt sniped (via NBC Montana). Suffice it to say, it's crystal clear that Leavitt can't stand Collins.
Karoline Leavitt doesn't just pick on Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins isn't the only White House reporter who has experienced the wrath of President Donald Trump's 28-year-old White House Press Secretary's wrath. In March, Karoline Leavitt and Associated Press reporter Josh Boak got into a heated exchange during a press briefing following Boak's questions about Trump's "tax hikes in the form of tariffs." Following a back-and-forth dispute over the difference between a tax and a tariff, Boak then asked Leavitt if she had "ever paid a tariff." Leavitt then responded by deeming his question "insulting" and saying that she regretted "giving a question to the Associated Press" (via CNBC).
But that's not all. During a press briefing in June, Leavitt struck again when she went after White House reporter Jasmine Wright for asking her whether or not President Trump would have allowed peaceful protests against his military parade. "Of course, the president supports peaceful protest. What a stupid question," she snapped. And, scene!
Still, Leavitt is adamant that the Trump administration is pro-First Amendment. "Before I take your questions, I would like to point out to — all of you once again have access to the most transparent and accessible president in American history. There has never been a president who communicates with the American people and the American press corps as openly and authentically as the 45th and now 47th president of the United States," she declared during her first-ever White House press briefing about their commitment to free speech.