Karoline Leavitt's Behavior Toward CNN's Kaitlan Collins Gives Big Mean Girl Vibes
It's no secret that Karoline Leavitt can't stand Kaitlan Collins. Au contraire, the press secretary has a very well-documented history of sparring with the CNN anchor. However, far from her retorts to Collins coming across as professional, many skew a little more mean girl.
Leavitt and Collins have had a number of White House press briefing run-ins since Donald Trump resumed office in early 2025, with the press sec once flatly refusing to even hear a question posed by CNN's chief White House correspondent in March. After scoffing that she'd been repeatedly asked the same question about the Signal group chat debacle, Leavitt asked another reporter to speak. Collins pressed that she had a follow-up, prompting Leavitt to do a hair flip, then snap, "Kaitlan, I'm not taking your follow-up" (via LiveNow from Fox). Collins attempted to interject once more, explaining that her question related to Leavitt's response ... leading Collins to pause, then reiterate, "Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow-up."
A few months (and many tense run-ins) later, it was clear Leavitt's feud with Collins still wasn't over. This, after she and Tulsi Gabbard held a post-Obama-report White House press conference and Collins asked the director of national intelligence if she could respond to those questioning if her choice to release the documents she had was an attempt to get back into Trump's good books. Leavitt looked visibly heated, scoffing and frantically shaking her head before asking Collins, "Who is saying that? That she would release this to try to boost her standing with the president? Who has said that?" After Collins replied that Trump had very openly criticized Gabbard to the press, Leavitt shut her down and accused her of trying "to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president's cabinet." TBH, she could've just sung Sharpay Evans' portion of "Stick to the Status Quo."
Kaitlan has made it clear that she's unbothered
It bears mentioning that while some have said Kaitlan Collins was "humiliated" by Karoline Leavitt's uber-combative response to her question to Tulsi Gabbard, the CNN anchor herself certainly doesn't seem to be having sleepless nights. Au contraire, Collins proved just how unbothered she was by sharing a clip of their interaction on her Instagram. Notably, she didn't address Leavitt's flustered tirade, instead letting that part of the video speak for itself.
Suffice it to say, Collins' followers were impressed. "You are amazing at holding your composure and being so patient ... You told her straight out Trump said it but they still deny deny deny. It was on camera. Good job Kaitlan Collins," wrote one. "Kaitlan, you are fierce and I am continually amazed how they shamelessly put their hypocrisy on display so consistently to your serious questioning," penned another. Others were quick to point out Leavitt's mean girl energy. "She argues with reporters like she is a junior in high school," one annoyed Instagram user complained. Another tapped into their inner Mary Cosby to poke fun at Leavitt, writing, "That little girl's reaction and immediate defiant, angry posture tells me that you definitely hit a nerve with a very accurate question."
Of course, it is possible there was some pettiness in Collins deciding to post the video to her personal Instagram. That said, given what she's said in the past about Donald Trump trying to get personal with her (she memorably told Vanity Fair his attacks were "a distraction technique"), it's possible she truly wasn't fazed. Either way, we'll agree with the commenters commending her on keeping her cool even when Leavitt goes into Regina George mode. All that said, something tells us this fiery feud (even if it is one-sided) won't be stopping anytime soon.