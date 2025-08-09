Karoline Leavitt's Behavior Toward CNN's Kaitlan Collins Gives Big Mean Girl Vibes

It's no secret that Karoline Leavitt can't stand Kaitlan Collins. Au contraire, the press secretary has a very well-documented history of sparring with the CNN anchor. However, far from her retorts to Collins coming across as professional, many skew a little more mean girl.

Leavitt and Collins have had a number of White House press briefing run-ins since Donald Trump resumed office in early 2025, with the press sec once flatly refusing to even hear a question posed by CNN's chief White House correspondent in March. After scoffing that she'd been repeatedly asked the same question about the Signal group chat debacle, Leavitt asked another reporter to speak. Collins pressed that she had a follow-up, prompting Leavitt to do a hair flip, then snap, "Kaitlan, I'm not taking your follow-up" (via LiveNow from Fox). Collins attempted to interject once more, explaining that her question related to Leavitt's response ... leading Collins to pause, then reiterate, "Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow-up."

A few months (and many tense run-ins) later, it was clear Leavitt's feud with Collins still wasn't over. This, after she and Tulsi Gabbard held a post-Obama-report White House press conference and Collins asked the director of national intelligence if she could respond to those questioning if her choice to release the documents she had was an attempt to get back into Trump's good books. Leavitt looked visibly heated, scoffing and frantically shaking her head before asking Collins, "Who is saying that? That she would release this to try to boost her standing with the president? Who has said that?" After Collins replied that Trump had very openly criticized Gabbard to the press, Leavitt shut her down and accused her of trying "to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president's cabinet." TBH, she could've just sung Sharpay Evans' portion of "Stick to the Status Quo."