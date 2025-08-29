Blake Lively Gets A Double Dose Of Embarrassment As Ryan Reynolds Is Suspiciously MIA

Blake Lively had a rough birthday week, as both personal and professional drama surfaced. The actor had her birthday on August 25 but found little to celebrate as the feud between Lively and Taylor Swift came to the forefront. Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce the day after her former bestie's birthday, and soon after it was reported that Lively hadn't bothered to congratulate the "How Did It End?" singer. "Blake didn't reach out ... and isn't going to," a source told the Daily Mail on August 27, adding that since their falling out, Lively doesn't even talk about Swift to her inner circle.

With the friendship between Lively and Swift being over it should come as no surprise that the "Another Simple Favor" star didn't invite the popstar to her birthday party. Celebrity reporter Rob Shuter wrote about that and offered more details on the former friends' dynamic in an August 28 Substack post. "Blake always thought Taylor would be in her corner," a source told Shuter. Lively was reportedly hurt that Swift never publicly stood up for her amid the ongoing legal battle with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. "Instead, Taylor kept her head down. Blake saw that as self-protection — but also as betrayal," the insider said.

More headaches surrounding the Baldoni case came to light the same day when Megyn Kelly trashed Lively. On August 28, Kelly revealed that she had been subpoenaed for the Lively-Baldoni case in regards to his alleged smear campaign towards the actor. "Because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own," Kelly wrote on her website on August 28. The piling-on continued as fans noticed that Lively's own husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been radio silent during her tumultuous week.